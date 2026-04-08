Li Yueru, Grace Berger Accept Dallas Wings Qualifying Offer

Published on April 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Center Li Yueru and guard Grace Berger have accepted qualifying offers from the Dallas Wings, the team announced on Wednesday.

Yueru was acquired by the Wings in a midseason trade with the Seattle Storm on June 14, 2025. The 6-7 center appeared in 22 games for Dallas, started in 12 and averaged 7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Yueru posted a career-high 20 points in the Wings' 81-80 win over the Indiana Fever on August 12 and also scored in double figures in three consecutive games for the first time in her career (7/9 at Chicago, 7/13 at Indiana and 7/16 vs. Las Vegas). She missed the final ten games of the season due to injury. Over 31 total games in 2025, Yueru averaged career highs in points (6.0), rebounds (4.5), assists (0.9), blocks (0.3) and three-point shooting (.364).

Berger signed a seven-day hardship contract with Dallas on July 16, 2025, before signing a rest-of-season contract shortly after. She appeared in 18 games for the Wings in the 2025 season, making 13 starts and averaged 3.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Berger, the seventh overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, played in 19 total games in 2025 with her rebounds (3.3) and assists (3.1) marking career bests. She also posted career single-game highs in rebounds (eight), assists (seven), steals (three) and blocks (three) throughout the 2025 season.







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