Dallas Wings and CVS Announce Marquee Jersey Patch Sponsorship

Published on April 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have announced a multi-year collaboration with CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, in a deal that includes marquee jersey patch placement beginning in the 2026 WNBA season. In addition to the jersey patch, the CVS logo will be prominently featured on the Wings home court. CVS will also be the Presenting Partner of the team's youth basketball program across Texas, helping spearhead Wings events and other community efforts.

"We are thrilled to announce this marquee agreement with CVS," said Dallas Wings CEO and Managing Partner Greg Bibb. "What makes this sponsorship particularly unique and valuable to the Dallas Wings are the shared values and priorities between CVS and the Wings. CVS was clear in their missions of supporting local communities, expanding access to health care with an emphasis on women's health and mental health, and engaging with our players to be a force for good; these all resonate with our priorities as an organization. I am confident our players will be proud to wear the CVS logo on their Dallas Wings uniform."

"The Dallas Wings are helping drive the momentum of women's sports while making a positive impact in communities across North Texas," said Shea Manigo, SVP, Field Operations West at CVS Health. "With nearly 800 CVS store locations across the state, we're equally focused on supporting the health and well-being of the people and neighborhoods we serve every day. By expanding access to care and promoting local wellness initiatives, we're proud to align with an organization that shares our commitment to strengthening communities and inspiring the next generation - on and off the court."

The Dallas Wings have enjoyed unprecedented growth in recent years, with the CVS sponsorship, the latest in a series of off-the-court victories for the team. Notable recent business headlines include the selling out of season tickets in back-to-back years for the first time since the team relocated to North Texas leading to historic attendance figures, a landmark local media rights agreement with TEGNA station KFAA, which positioned the Wings as a league leader in both geographic reach and number of households with access to their local broadcasts, the partnering with financial services company Albert, and record-setting television viewership across local and national networks.

CVS Health is dedicated to supporting the Dallas market on and off the court. In 2024, the company helped generate nearly $47B in annual economic impact across Texas, provided nearly $60M in community support and supported and sustained over 123,000 jobs.







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