New York Liberty Launch Historic 30th Season Brand Campaign

Published on April 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty, a founding franchise of the WNBA, officially launched their 30th season brand campaign today, celebrating the trailblazers, moments, and community that have defined the organization since 1997.

As one of the league's three remaining original franchises, the Liberty's 30th season represents more than an anniversary. It reflects the franchise's enduring influence in New York sports culture, its leadership to advance women's professional basketball, and its sustained momentum on and off the court. The campaign honors the Liberty's legacy, while reinforcing a future defined by limitless growth, leadership, investment, and impact.

"Thirty seasons represents a defining moment for the New York Liberty, reflecting both the lasting impact of this franchise and the responsibility we carry moving forward," said Keia Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, New York Liberty. "From the very beginning, the Liberty organization has stood for progress, opportunity, and community. This campaign honors the trailblazers who built this foundation and the generations of fans who continue to pass that passion forward as we shape the future of basketball."

Anchored by a "30 Seasons" throwbackinspired logo, the campaign's visual identity blends the franchise's earliest influences with a modernized aesthetic. The bold "30" symbolizes three decades of continuity and strength, incorporating the original orange torch from the Liberty's original Lady Liberty primary logo, representing both the origins of the franchise and the energy that continues to drive it forward. Angular crown details, accented with the team's original blue colorway, pay homage to the Liberty's foundational era and trailblazing spirit since 1997. A star set on the finger of the torch-bearing fist stands as a symbol of the Liberty's 2024 WNBA Championship, capturing a defining moment in franchise history. Completed with a contemporary color palette and dimensional accents, the logo blends retro inspiration with modern design, capturing the movement of the city and the momentum of the team today.

The campaign is further brought to life through the release of the Liberty's 30th season spot, starring comedians Devon Walker and Jenny Hagel. Filmed at Rounders in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, part of the New York Liberty Bar Network, the spot is set in a neighborhood bar where the pair passionately debate the franchise's all-time "Dream Liberty" starting five. As the conversation builds into a full-bar celebration of Liberty legends, the spot captures the generational fandom, iconic players, and unmistakable energy that have defined the team for three decades. Watch the full spot here.

Throughout the 2026 season, the 30th season campaign will come to life through commemorative merchandise, inarena giveaways, community events, theme nights, and original storytelling that highlight the special people and moments that have defined the Liberty's journey. A central component of this season-long celebration will be the recognition of the players who built the foundation of the franchise. Throughout the season, the Liberty will celebrate legendary Liberty players who made significant contributions to the Liberty's tradition of excellence and played pivotal roles in some of the most memorable moments and seasons in the franchise's 30-year history. Each activation is designed to celebrate the franchise's history while reinforcing its future-focused vision and lasting impact. The "30 Seasons" mark will appear across merchandise, inarena branding, digital platforms, and storytelling moments, serving as a unifying symbol that connects generations of players and fans through a shared past and a collective future.

The New York Liberty will open their historic 30th season at Barclays Center with a preseason matchup against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, April 25, followed by the team's regularseason home opener on Friday, May 8. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.







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