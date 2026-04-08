Connecticut Sun Announce 2026 Sunset Season Theme Nights

Published on April 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun today announced their slate of Theme Nights for the 2026 Sunset Season, delivering unforgettable moments on and off the court for fans of all ages at Mohegan Sun Arena. From celebrating culture and community to honoring history and inspiring future generations, the Sun's 2026 home schedule features a dynamic lineup of games, entertainment, and special fan experiences.

Below is the full lineup of 2026 Connecticut Sun Theme Nights:

Home Opener presented by TD, the Official Bank of the Connecticut Sun

Tip off the 2026 season on Saturday, May 10 at 1:00 PM EST vs. Seattle Storm by welcoming back your favorite Connecticut Sun players and getting up close with the newest members of the team. Fans can celebrate Mother's Day at Mohegan Sun Arena, where moms will receive a complimentary carnation at arena entrances. Get ready for the best and most exciting season yet.

Celebrate Juneteenth presented by Yale New Haven Health, the Sun's Official Healthcare Provider

On June 19 at 7:30 PM EST, the Sun host the first regular-season matchup against one of the league's newest expansion teams, the Toronto Tempo, while honoring the history, culture, and resilience of Juneteenth. The evening will highlight Black history, community voices, and cultural pride through special presentations, music, and fan engagement in a meaningful tribute to unity, reflection, and celebration.

Indigenous Peoples' Night

When the Chicago Sky come to Mohegan Sun Arena on June 22 at 7:00 PM EST, celebrate the roots of the Connecticut Sun and the Mohegan Tribe, along with other local Indigenous traditions. Fans will enjoy an intertribal dance performance by the Rez Dogs Drumming Group at halftime and gain an inside look at the inspiration behind the 2026 Rebel Jersey.

PRIDE Night

PRIDE Night celebrates inclusion, community, and the vibrant spirit of the LGBTQ+ community. On June 26 at 7:30 PM EST when the Sun take on the Washington Mystics, the Hartford Gay Men's Chorus will perform the national anthem, while special entertainment, moments of recognition, and high-energy fan experiences amplify a powerful message of equality, acceptance, and pride.

Throwback Night

On July 10 at 7:30 PM EST, break out the windbreakers and retro kicks for the most rad night of the year. Throwback Night takes fans back to the golden era of bold style, iconic music, and unforgettable basketball moments, while the Sun battle against the Golden State Valkyries.

Blaze's Birthday

Celebrate the final birthday of the Sun's beloved mascot, Blaze, alongside local mascots and camp kids from across Connecticut. The Canine Stars Stunt Show will take the court at halftime as the Sun host the Portland Fire for their only visit to Connecticut in 2026 on July 14 at 11:00 AM EST.

STEM Night presented by BuildSubmarines.com

Explore how basketball and STEM go hand-in-hand during this interactive night spotlighting STEM-related opportunities in Southeast Connecticut on August 7 at 7:30 PM EST, during a matchup with the Phoenix Mercury. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Connecticut Sun x BuildSubmarines.com baseball hat.

Princess Day presented by Yale New Haven Health

On August 15 at 1:00 PM EST, young fans are invited to be a princess for a day with wand and crown decorating, face painting, and photo opportunities with real-life princesses on the arena concourse before the Sun tip off against the New York Liberty.

Marvel Night

Feel the web-slinging excitement during Marvel Night on August 25 at 7:00 PM EST, inspired by the newest Spider-Man movie. While Connecticut takes on the Chicago Sky, a high-flying dunk team will perform at halftime, and the first 1,500 fans through the doors will receive a Marvel x Connecticut Sun Hawaiian shirt.

Women of Inspiration presented by Post University

The Sun will honor some of the most inspiring women and share their powerful stories throughout the night on August 26, starting at 8:00 PM EST during the Connecticut's matchup against the Golden State Valkyries.

Homecoming Game

On September 20 at 1:00 PM EST while the Sun matchup against the Minnesota Lynx, fans are invited to look back on the legacy of Connecticut Sun basketball and celebrate the players and community members who have called Connecticut home. The Monroe University Mustang Marching Band will perform during the game.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Anthem / CarelonRX, the Sun's Official Health Insurance Partner

The regular-season home finale is all about the fans. On September 24 at 7:00 PM EST against the Toronto Tempo, expect shoutouts, giveaways, and interactive moments throughout the night as the Sun celebrate the passion and loyalty of their supporters.

For more information, visit the Connecticut Sun Theme Nights webpage.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







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