Johnsonville Joins Toronto Tempo as a Proud Teammate

Published on April 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







(TORONTO, ON) - As the Toronto Tempo prepare to tip off their inaugural season, the team has designated Johnsonville Canada a Proud Teammate through a new multi-year partnership designed to bring fans together for game night.

Throughout the 2026 season, Johnsonville will bring the partnership to life through fan activations in-arena at Tempo home games, along with giveaways on Johnsonville's Instagram, including team swag and opportunities to win tickets to see the team play both at home and on the road.

Together, the two brands believe some of the best moments in sports happen off the court, when fans gather to watch the game, share great food and celebrate team wins.

"We're proud to welcome Johnsonville to the Tempo partner family as we prepare for our inaugural season," said Lisa Ferkul, Chief Revenue Officer, Toronto Tempo. "From the very beginning, we've been focused on building something special for fans across the country, and Johnsonville shares that belief in bringing people together around moments that matter. Whether it's cheering from the stands or hosting friends at home to watch the game, we're excited to partner with Johnsonville to help create memorable experiences for Tempo fans everywhere."

"Moments worth savouring are the ones spent together around great food," said Brad Martin, General Manager at Johnsonville Canada. "The Toronto Tempo are giving fans a new reason to gather for a game night, and that's a natural fit for Johnsonville. Whether it's sausage on the grill before tip-off or another round at halftime, we're proud to fuel fans as they celebrate the home team all season long."

To stay in on the action, follow Johnsonville (@johnsonvillecanada) and the Toronto Tempo (@torontotempo) on social and catch the team's first tip-off at Coca-Cola Coliseum on May 8, 2026 versus the Washington Mystics.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 8, 2026

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