Golden State Valkyries Unveil 2026 Promotional Schedule and Heritage Nights Lineup
Published on April 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have announced their promotional schedule and heritage nights for the 2026 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, which features 14 theme games, six heritage nights, exclusive giveaways, and celebrations. Single-game tickets, in addition to mini plans and group tickets, are available now at valkyries.com.
The 2026 Valkyries promotional schedule and theme nights include the following games at Chase Center:
Saturday, April 25 vs. Seattle, presented by Waymo: All fans in attendance will receive a "Born in the Bay" Valkyries t-shirt.
Sunday, May 10 vs. Phoenix: All fans in attendance will get a "This is Ballhalla" 2026 Valkyries t-shirt, courtesy of Chase Freedom.
Wednesday, May 13 vs. Chicago: "Mental Health Awareness Night," presented by OLLY.
Monday, May 25 vs. Connecticut: Courtesy of the California Academy of Sciences, the first 10,000 fans will get a 300-piece puzzle featuring our bestie, Violet, for "Summer Kick-Off."
Sunday, May 31 vs. Las Vegas: The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries scarf for "She Plays On," presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Tuesday, June 2 vs. Portland: The first 10,000 fans in attendance will get a pair of Valkyries retro sunglasses, courtesy of Coinbase.
Tuesday, June 9 vs. Phoenix: All fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries t-shirt, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente.
Friday, June 19 vs. Minnesota: Juneteenth Celebration
Friday, June 26 vs. Atlanta: Pride Night
Sunday, June 28 vs. New York: 30 years of the WNBA, presented by Ross Stores.
Monday, July 20 vs. Washington: The first 10,000 fans will receive a Valkyries Hello Kitty® plush as the Valkyries honor the global icon during "Hello Kitty® Night."
Wednesday, August 12 vs. Chicago: The first 10,000 fans in attendance will get a Violet bobblehead, presented by DoorDash, for Violet's birthday.
Monday, August 17 vs. Dallas: The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries mini tote bag, courtesy of OLLY, during "Back to School Night."
Wednesday, August 19 vs. Minnesota: Breast Health Awareness Night
Saturday, September 19 vs. Seattle: The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries shoulder bag for "Fan Appreciation Night," presented by Waymo.
Golden State's heritage night schedule includes the following games at Chase Center:
Monday, June 15 vs. Los Angeles: Asian Heritage Night
Saturday, July 18 vs. Washington: Native American Heritage Night
Sunday, August 2 vs. Toronto: Filipino Heritage Night
Tuesday, August 4 vs. Toronto: South-East Asian Heritage Night
Wednesday, August 19 vs. Minnesota: Latino Heritage Night
Friday, September 18 vs. Portland: Japanese Heritage Night
For more information on the Valkyries, including information on ticketing, please visit valkyries.com.
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