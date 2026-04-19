Sparks Sign Sevgi Uzun to Training Camp Contract

Published on April 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks signed guard Sevgi Uzun to a training camp contract.

"We're looking forward to having Sev here in Los Angeles," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "She's had a great season with Fener, and we are eager to experience her impact on our organization."

In 65 career WNBA games (22 starts) over two seasons, the Turkish point guard has averaged 3.9 points, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals. As a rookie with the Dallas Wings in 2024, Uzun played all 40 games, making 19 starts. She was one of just six rookies to play in all her teams' games that season. The 5-foot-10 Istanbul native spent 2025 with the Phoenix Mercury (seven games) and Chicago Sky (18 contests).

Uzun led Türkiye to two wins at the 2026 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers in March, averaging 15.2 points on 42.9% overall, 38.9% from distance and 90.0% from the free-throw line in the tournament. She played all five contests and averaged 31.8 minutes. The guard is currently competing in the EuroLeague playoffs for Fenerbahçe, where she starts alongside Breanna Stewart, Gabby Williams, Emma Meesseman and Julie Allemand. On April 17, Uzun scored 13 points (5-for-8 FG, 3-for-5 3PT) in a Game 1 victory over Girona in the semifinals. She has played for the Turkish Senior National Team since 2018.







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