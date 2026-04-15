Sparks Sign Danish Forward Laura Ziegler to Player Development Pool

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks have signed wing Laura Ziegler to a training camp contract.

"Laura is a versatile big, whose high basketball IQ and efficient shooting embody our style of play," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "She rebounds well on both sides of the ball and thrived in a new role with Louisville this past season, showcasing her adaptability. We're excited to see her develop within our system."

As a senior at the University of Louisville, Ziegler averaged 11.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 45.2% from the floor, 36.1% from three and 91.1% from the free-throw line. Her 1.9 assist-to-turnover rate reflects her passing ability and care with the ball. Ziegler helped lead the Cardinals to the Sweet 16, averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in the team's first two games of the NCAA Tournament.

Ziegler spent her first three seasons with the Saint Joseph's Hawks, where she led the Atlantic 10 in defensive rebounding her sophomore and junior campaigns and averaged a double-double (17.5 PPG, 10.4 RPG) in 2024-25. The Dane became the fourth Hawk to win Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year honors and earned Atlantic 10 First Team distinction her final two seasons in West Philadelphia.

Born and raised in Denmark, the 6-foot-2 forward made her senior debut with the Denmark Women's National Team when she was 18 years old, also competing for her country at the 2021 and 2023 EuroBasket qualifiers.

WNBA teams can now carry two additional developmental roster spots, creating in-house training pipelines outside the salary cap. These players practice, receive stipends/benefits and can be activated for up to 12 games, aiding rookie development and team depth.







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