New York Liberty Sign Raquel Carrera

Published on April 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty signed forward/center Raquel Carrera, the team announced today.

"We've been deliberate about adding Raquel Carrera to our roster at the right time, and we believe that time is now," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "She's the latest international rights player to come to New York, and we feel strongly about the global pipeline we've built and the success it can continue to generate in today's game. Raquel brings a rare combination of size, skill, and strength that fits the modern game. We see a clear path for her growth in New York and believe she has a bright future."

Carrera, a 6-3 Spanish forward/center, was selected by the Atlanta Dream with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft before the Liberty acquired her draft rights via trade in 2022. The Orense, Spain native was named to the 2025 FIBA Women's EuroBasket All-Star Five after averaging 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the field in six games. Carrera spent the 2025-26 LF Endesa season with Valencia, averaging 8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 22 LF Endesa contests. The 24-year-old also recorded averages of 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from beyond the arc in nine EuroLeague games with Valencia this season.

The Liberty begin their historic 30th season at Barclays Center with a preseason contest against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, April 25, followed by the team's home opener on Friday, May 8 vs. the Connecticut Sun. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.







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