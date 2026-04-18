Chicago Sky Announce Support Staff for 2026 Season

Published on April 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky today announced the additions and returns of 12 support staff and managers for the 2026 season.

Jessica Cohen, Director of Health and Human Performance, and Kendyl Miller, Head Athletic Trainer, return to the Sky for their second seasons.

In addition, the Sky hired Calin Butterfield as Director of Athletic Performance, Catherine Lass as an athletic trainer, Erica Auriemme as the team's Registered Dietitian, Djenne Parris as a physical therapist, Juan Perez as an assistant strength coach, Ashanti Dickerson as a massage therapist, Kirbi Kidd as a mental performance coach and Taijh Delahoussaye as Player Relations Manager.

"Hiring a world-class support staff was of the utmost importance to the Sky this offseason," General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "We feel strongly that we have top-notch professionals in place in all facets of the organization and we are setting a new standard in women's sports."

In addition to the Sky's four assistant coaches, Ann Crosby is returning in an elevated role as Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Sky. Crosby is the Sky's longest-tenured employee, joining the team in its inaugural season. She has held a myriad of titles, including a strength and conditioning coach as recently as last season.

Cohen is a dual-credentialed Physical Therapist and Athletic Trainer. She recently worked in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers, following earlier roles with the Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky.

Cohen earned her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Northwestern University, a Master's in Athletic Training from the University of Arkansas, and her undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University.

Miller holds recent experience as an athletic trainer with the Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate team as well as years in the collegiate setting.

Miller also has experience working numerous events with USA Basketball. She earned her Master's degree in Sports Leadership from Southwest Minnesota State University and her Bachelor's in Athletic Training from Northern Michigan University.

Butterfield joins the Sky in his first season as Director of Athletic Performance. He most recently was with the Milwaukee Bucks, having previously worked with the Orlando Magic. Before the NBA, he held roles with U.S. Ski & Snowboard and spent nearly a decade with EXOS working across multiple sports.

Butterfield is a Registered Strength and Conditioning Coach with distinction and holds a degree in Exercise and Sport Science from Oregon State University.

Lass is a certified Athletic Trainer who most recently worked as an Assistant Director of Athletic Medicine at Duke University where she worked closely with the women's basketball program. Prior to Duke, she worked as a Senior Associate Athletic Trainer for Seton Hall University. She has extensive experience as an athletic trainer with USA basketball. Cat earned her Master's degree in Athletic Training from Seton Hall University and her Bachelor's in Exercise Science from Springfield College.

Auriemme is a Registered Dietician that specializes in sports dietetics. She worked most recently with the Cleveland Guardians as a Major League Dietician. In addition, she has had roles with the Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, and Philadelphia Phillies. She holds a Master's degree in Nutrition and Wellness from Benedictine University and her Bachelor's in Food, Nutrition, and Dietetics from Illinois State University.

Parris is a sports physical therapist who recently worked with UW Health. She completed the Sports Physical Therapy Program there and worked with professional, collegiate and high school athletes. She competed as an NCAA DI track and field athlete and served as a graduate assistant coach at Boston University.

Perez joins the team after working with the NBA G League's Rip City Remix as the head strength and conditioning coach and Trail Blazers assistant. Prior to his time there, he worked with the Sacramento Kings as an assistant strength and conditioning coach and worked with their G League affiliate in Stockton as the Head Performance Coach.

Dickerson holds a degree in kinesiology from San Diego State University and is a physical therapist, working as a clinical massage therapist. She has worked in that role for a multitude of companies since graduating in 2017.

Kidd was a sports psychologist for the Minnesota Lynx from 2023-25. She has also held the same role at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota along with the University of Minnesota. She holds two graduate degrees from Springfield College and is also a certified personal trainer.

Maggie Maloney returns as Basketball Operations and Equipment Manager. She joined the team in 2018 and was part of the Sky's 2021 WNBA Championship. Prior to her time with the Sky, she was a student manager with Notre Dame University.

The Sky hired Delahoussaye from Unrivaled as Player Relations Manager. Prior to her time with Unrivaled, Delahoussaye was Louisiana State University women's basketball director of recruiting, aiding her alma mater. She also served in the same role at Baylor University.

Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







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