Fever Confidence Students Dig Deep at Soul Food Project Indy Saturday

Published on April 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Fever Confidence students took learning beyond the classroom by attending a special community service session at Soul Food Project focused on urban farming and sustainable food systems on Saturday, April 18.

Fever Confidence presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana, is an initiative led by the Indiana Fever in partnership with the Marion County Commission on Youth.

Soul Food Project is a nonprofit focused on teaching youth and adults how to grow food while establishing a system of urban farms throughout the city. The students' session, themed "Rooted in Community," brought together the cohort of high school seniors for a hands-on service experience focused on food security, teamwork and leadership development.

"Leadership isn't something you just talk about, it's something you practice and cultivate," said Indiana Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox. "By working alongside Soul Food Project, these future leaders got to continue developing their teamwork skills while also seeing firsthand how access to fresh food can strengthen and grow their community."

Participants spent the morning working alongside Soul Food Project staff, engaging in activities including planting, weeding, transplanting and harvesting while learning about the organization's mission and impact in Indianapolis neighborhoods. The cohort received a guided farm tour and introduction to Soul Food Project Indy, followed by a collaborative service session that challenged students to work together.

The Fever Confidence cohort meets monthly throughout the school year, participating in confidence-building activities, professional development sessions and service opportunities designed to prepare young women for success beyond high school. More information about the initiative is available at MCCOYouth.org/Fever-Confidence.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.