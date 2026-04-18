Fever Confidence Students Dig Deep at Soul Food Project Indy Saturday
Published on April 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Fever Confidence students took learning beyond the classroom by attending a special community service session at Soul Food Project focused on urban farming and sustainable food systems on Saturday, April 18.
Fever Confidence presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana, is an initiative led by the Indiana Fever in partnership with the Marion County Commission on Youth.
Soul Food Project is a nonprofit focused on teaching youth and adults how to grow food while establishing a system of urban farms throughout the city. The students' session, themed "Rooted in Community," brought together the cohort of high school seniors for a hands-on service experience focused on food security, teamwork and leadership development.
"Leadership isn't something you just talk about, it's something you practice and cultivate," said Indiana Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox. "By working alongside Soul Food Project, these future leaders got to continue developing their teamwork skills while also seeing firsthand how access to fresh food can strengthen and grow their community."
Participants spent the morning working alongside Soul Food Project staff, engaging in activities including planting, weeding, transplanting and harvesting while learning about the organization's mission and impact in Indianapolis neighborhoods. The cohort received a guided farm tour and introduction to Soul Food Project Indy, followed by a collaborative service session that challenged students to work together.
The Fever Confidence cohort meets monthly throughout the school year, participating in confidence-building activities, professional development sessions and service opportunities designed to prepare young women for success beyond high school. More information about the initiative is available at MCCOYouth.org/Fever-Confidence.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 18, 2026
- New York Liberty Sign Raquel Carrera - New York Liberty
- Golden State Valkyries Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster - Golden State Valkyries
- New York Liberty Sign Rebecca Allen - New York Liberty
- Chicago Sky Announce Support Staff for 2026 Season - Chicago Sky
- Fever Confidence Students Dig Deep at Soul Food Project Indy Saturday - Indiana Fever
- Sparks Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster - Los Angeles Sparks
- Valkyries Re-Sign Tiffany 'Tip' Hayes - Golden State Valkyries
- Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2026 Training Camp Roster - Connecticut Sun
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