New York Liberty Sign Pauline Astier

Published on April 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty signed guard Pauline Astier, the team announced today.

"At just 24, Pauline Astier represents exactly the type of young player we prioritize, someone with the talent to contribute right away and the upside to develop into an everyday player in this league," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "She possesses elite vision at the point guard position, and we believe her feel for the game can be maximized and continue to grow within Chris DeMarco's system."

Astier, a 5-11 French guard, spent the 2025-26 international season with USK Praha, appearing in 14 EuroLeague games and averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per contest, ranking fifth in the league in average assists and seventh in average steals per game. The Tarbes, France native won the 2023 EuroLeague Women's Young Player of the Year award and was named MVP of the 2026 FIBA Europe Supercup after posting 17 points and 15 assists. Astier won a silver medal with France at the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning both the EuroCup and French LFB championships in 2022, along with being named the 2022 LFB Best Young Player.

The Liberty begin their historic 30th season at Barclays Center with a preseason contest against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, April 25, followed by the team's home opener on Friday, May 8 vs. the Connecticut Sun. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.







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