New York Liberty Unveil "Court Origins" Retro Uniform

Published on April 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release









New York Liberty "Court Origins" uniform

(New York Liberty) New York Liberty "Court Origins" uniform(New York Liberty)

NEW YORK - The New York Liberty today unveiled the design for its Nike WNBA "Court Origins" Edition uniform, a modern reinterpretation of the franchise's original 1997 look. Unveiled on the 30th anniversary of the WNBA's founding announcement on April 24, 1996, the uniform arrives as the team helps lead a defining era of growth for the WNBA, driven by record-setting attendance, viewership, and fan engagement. As the league continues to expand its reach and cultural influence, the Liberty remain at the center of that momentum, advancing the game, deepening its connection to community, and shaping the next generation, with "Court Origins" reflecting that evolution, rooted in history and built for what comes next.

The Nike New York Liberty "Court Origins" Edition uniform will debut at Barclays Center on May 8 when the Liberty host their home opener to tip off the 2026 WNBA season and will be worn during select games throughout the year. The uniform will be available for retail purchase in late May. As part of the league's first-ever retro uniform program commemorating 30 seasons of the WNBA, the "Court Origins" Edition reinterprets each participating team's inaugural 1997 design within a modern silhouette, connecting the league's early identity to its continued growth and cultural momentum. The Liberty will wear the "Court Origins" uniform during key matchups and theme nights throughout the season, including May 25 vs. Portland, May 27 and May 29 vs. Phoenix (Pride Night), June 19 vs. Washington (Juneteenth/Unity), August 9 vs. Las Vegas (Legends Weekend), August 13 vs. Los Angeles (Sneakerhead Night), and September 23 vs. Atlanta (Fan Appreciation Night).

Rooted in the Liberty's inaugural visual identity, the uniform features a nostalgic color-blocked design, blending the team's signature seafoam green, black, and white with orange piping and blue trim. Centered on the chest is the original Liberty logo, featuring the Statue of Liberty's torch rendered in the franchise's founding colors and typography. The torch, the team's first symbol, was chosen to represent New York, freedom, and a purpose that extends beyond the court. The WNBA's inaugural logo is also integrated throughout the design, appearing in red, white, and blue across the jersey hem, back and shorts. Displayed as a patch, the logo features a silhouetted female basketball player and marks the launch of a groundbreaking platform for women's basketball. The jersey also features a commemorative patch celebrating the WNBA's milestone 30th season.

"The Liberty's 'Court Origins' Edition is a tribute to the moments and people that built this franchise and a reflection of the momentum that continues to drive us forward," said Keia Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, New York Liberty. "As we begin our celebration of 30 seasons, we are proud to be an organization that has helped shape the trajectory of women's basketball. This uniform connects our beginnings to our future and reinforces the role this team plays in the game, in culture, and in the next generation."

Liberty Mutual Insurance, an official partner of the New York Liberty, will have its logo front and center of the "Court Origins" jerseys, with branding carried throughout Barclays Center court, seatbacks and kickplates. Grounded in the belief that progress happens when people feel secure, Liberty Mutual's partnership reflects a shared focus on resilience and supports the Liberty's mission to inspire the next generation on and off the court. As the team's official banking partner, Barclays Investment Bank will also be featured on the uniform - a continued representation of their commitment to supporting women's sports and a shared dedication to driving positive change across the sports landscape. The Liberty's official nail polish partner, essie, has the perfect nail polish shades to match the uniform's palette from their portfolio of over 1,000 iconic shades - including Mint Candy Apple to match the team's signature seafoam green.

The Liberty open their 30th season at Barclays Center tomorrow, April 25, with a preseason game against the Indiana Fever, followed by their home opener on May 8 vs. the Connecticut Sun. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets for more information, including group and partial season plans.

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