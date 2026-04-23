New York Liberty Announce 2026 Broadcast Schedule

Published on April 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty have announced their 2026 regular season broadcast schedule, highlighted by 23 locally available games on WNYW FOX 5 and WWOR My9, including Liberty Live, and extensive national coverage throughout the season with 35 games. As the team's Official TV Partner, FOX 5 and My9 will televise all local games, with every local broadcast streaming on the Liberty's directtoconsumer platform, Liberty Live, as well as the FOX Local App.

The New York Liberty will be featured prominently across the WNBA's national broadcast partners, including ABC (3 games), CBS (3), ESPN (5), ION (5), NBA TV (2), NBC (1), Peacock (3), Prime Video (7), and USA (6), with primetime matchups against original WNBA franchises and rivals anchoring the national broadcast slate.

Date Time-ET Opponent Local TV National TV

Preseason

Sat. 4/25 3:00 PM Indiana FOX5 ION

Sun. 5/3 5:00 PM at Connecticut - ION

Regular Season

Fri. 5/8 7:30 PM Connecticut - ION

Sun. 5/10 3:00 PM at Washington My9 -

Tue. 5/12 10:00 PM at Portland My9 -

Thu. 5/14 10:00 PM at Portland My9 Prime Video

Thu. 5/21 8:00 PM Golden State My9 Prime Video

Sun. 5/24 3:30 PM Dallas - NBC

Mon. 5/25 8:00 PM Portland FOX5 Peacock

Wed. 5/27 7:00 PM Phoenix My9 USA

Fri. 5/29 7:30 PM Phoenix - ION

Wed. 6/3 8:00 PM Toronto My9 USA

Sat. 6/6 8:00 PM Indiana - CBS

Mon. 6/8 7:00 PM at Connecticut FOX5 -

Thu. 6/11 7:30 PM at Atlanta FOX5 -

Sun. 6/14 3:00 PM Washington My9 NBA TV

Wed. 6/17 8:00 PM at Chicago FOX5 USA

Fri. 6/19 7:30 PM Washington - ION

Sun. 6/21 8:00 PM at Los Angeles - ESPN

Tue. 6/23 10:00 PM at Las Vegas My9 USA

Thu. 6/25 10:00 PM at Seattle My9 -

Sun. 6/28 7:00 PM at Golden State - ESPN

Fri. 7/3 7:30 PM Minnesota - ION

Tue. 7/7 8:00 PM Dallas - ESPN

Sat. 7/11 1:00 PM at Minnesota - ABC

Sun. 7/12 3:00 PM at Toronto FOX5 NBA TV

Thu. 7/16 9:00 PM at Dallas - Prime Video

Sat. 7/18 8:00 PM at Indiana - CBS

Wed. 7/22 7:00 PM Chicago FOX5 -

Tue. 7/28 10:00 PM at Los Angeles My9 -

Thu. 7/30 10:00 PM at Las Vegas - Prime Video

Sat. 8/1 3:00 PM at Phoenix - ABC

Mon. 8/3 7:00 PM Seattle My9 Peacock

Wed. 8/5 7:00 PM Seattle FOX5 USA

Sun. 8/9 12:30 PM Las Vegas - ABC

Tue. 8/11 7:30 PM at Indiana - ESPN

Thu. 8/13 8:00 PM Los Angeles - Prime Video

Sat. 8/15 1:00 PM at Connecticut FOX5 -

Tue. 8/18 9:00 PM at Chicago - ESPN

Sat. 8/22 7:00 PM Indiana - Prime Video

Thu. 8/27 8:00 PM Golden State My9 Prime Video

Sat. 8/29 1:00 PM Chicago - CBS

Fri. 9/18 7:30 PM at Minnesota - ION

Sun. 9/20 3:00 PM at Toronto My9 -

Mon. 9/21 8:00 PM Atlanta My9 Peacock

Wed. 9/23 8:00 PM Atlanta My9 USA

A cornerstone of the nation's top designated market area, WNYW FOX5 reaches more than 7.5 million households across the New York TriState region. The Liberty's continued partnership with WNYW FOX5 reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to expanding fan access across platforms. Beginning this season, FOX5 will also serve as the television home of Liberty Unlocked, the New York Liberty's allaccess behindthescenes series, with new episodes debuting throughout the year on the network.

The Liberty begin their historic 30th season at Barclays Center with the team's home opener on Friday, May 8 vs. the Connecticut Sun at 7:30 PM ET on ION. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.

Throughout the season, fans can visit the Liberty's Where to Watch page and enter their zip code to find the best game viewing options in their area.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 23, 2026

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