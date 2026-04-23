New York Liberty Announce 2026 Broadcast Schedule
Published on April 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
NEW YORK - The New York Liberty have announced their 2026 regular season broadcast schedule, highlighted by 23 locally available games on WNYW FOX 5 and WWOR My9, including Liberty Live, and extensive national coverage throughout the season with 35 games. As the team's Official TV Partner, FOX 5 and My9 will televise all local games, with every local broadcast streaming on the Liberty's directtoconsumer platform, Liberty Live, as well as the FOX Local App.
The New York Liberty will be featured prominently across the WNBA's national broadcast partners, including ABC (3 games), CBS (3), ESPN (5), ION (5), NBA TV (2), NBC (1), Peacock (3), Prime Video (7), and USA (6), with primetime matchups against original WNBA franchises and rivals anchoring the national broadcast slate.
Date Time-ET Opponent Local TV National TV
Preseason
Sat. 4/25 3:00 PM Indiana FOX5 ION
Sun. 5/3 5:00 PM at Connecticut - ION
Regular Season
Fri. 5/8 7:30 PM Connecticut - ION
Sun. 5/10 3:00 PM at Washington My9 -
Tue. 5/12 10:00 PM at Portland My9 -
Thu. 5/14 10:00 PM at Portland My9 Prime Video
Thu. 5/21 8:00 PM Golden State My9 Prime Video
Sun. 5/24 3:30 PM Dallas - NBC
Mon. 5/25 8:00 PM Portland FOX5 Peacock
Wed. 5/27 7:00 PM Phoenix My9 USA
Fri. 5/29 7:30 PM Phoenix - ION
Wed. 6/3 8:00 PM Toronto My9 USA
Sat. 6/6 8:00 PM Indiana - CBS
Mon. 6/8 7:00 PM at Connecticut FOX5 -
Thu. 6/11 7:30 PM at Atlanta FOX5 -
Sun. 6/14 3:00 PM Washington My9 NBA TV
Wed. 6/17 8:00 PM at Chicago FOX5 USA
Fri. 6/19 7:30 PM Washington - ION
Sun. 6/21 8:00 PM at Los Angeles - ESPN
Tue. 6/23 10:00 PM at Las Vegas My9 USA
Thu. 6/25 10:00 PM at Seattle My9 -
Sun. 6/28 7:00 PM at Golden State - ESPN
Fri. 7/3 7:30 PM Minnesota - ION
Tue. 7/7 8:00 PM Dallas - ESPN
Sat. 7/11 1:00 PM at Minnesota - ABC
Sun. 7/12 3:00 PM at Toronto FOX5 NBA TV
Thu. 7/16 9:00 PM at Dallas - Prime Video
Sat. 7/18 8:00 PM at Indiana - CBS
Wed. 7/22 7:00 PM Chicago FOX5 -
Tue. 7/28 10:00 PM at Los Angeles My9 -
Thu. 7/30 10:00 PM at Las Vegas - Prime Video
Sat. 8/1 3:00 PM at Phoenix - ABC
Mon. 8/3 7:00 PM Seattle My9 Peacock
Wed. 8/5 7:00 PM Seattle FOX5 USA
Sun. 8/9 12:30 PM Las Vegas - ABC
Tue. 8/11 7:30 PM at Indiana - ESPN
Thu. 8/13 8:00 PM Los Angeles - Prime Video
Sat. 8/15 1:00 PM at Connecticut FOX5 -
Tue. 8/18 9:00 PM at Chicago - ESPN
Sat. 8/22 7:00 PM Indiana - Prime Video
Thu. 8/27 8:00 PM Golden State My9 Prime Video
Sat. 8/29 1:00 PM Chicago - CBS
Fri. 9/18 7:30 PM at Minnesota - ION
Sun. 9/20 3:00 PM at Toronto My9 -
Mon. 9/21 8:00 PM Atlanta My9 Peacock
Wed. 9/23 8:00 PM Atlanta My9 USA
A cornerstone of the nation's top designated market area, WNYW FOX5 reaches more than 7.5 million households across the New York TriState region. The Liberty's continued partnership with WNYW FOX5 reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to expanding fan access across platforms. Beginning this season, FOX5 will also serve as the television home of Liberty Unlocked, the New York Liberty's allaccess behindthescenes series, with new episodes debuting throughout the year on the network.
The Liberty begin their historic 30th season at Barclays Center with the team's home opener on Friday, May 8 vs. the Connecticut Sun at 7:30 PM ET on ION. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.
Throughout the season, fans can visit the Liberty's Where to Watch page and enter their zip code to find the best game viewing options in their area.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 23, 2026
- Portland Fire Announces 5.03 Day, Presented by Chime Celebrations Ahead of Season Tip Off - Portland Fire
- New York Liberty Announce 2026 Broadcast Schedule - New York Liberty
- Dallas Wings Preseason Games to Air Nationally on ION - Dallas Wings
- Atlanta Dream Renews Partnership with Gray Media for Local Broadcasts and Announces 2026 National Broadcast Schedule - Atlanta Dream
- Broadcast Schedule Announced for Indiana Fever's 2026 Preseason Games - Indiana Fever
- WNBA Expands Fan Access with Free Streaming of All 2026 Preseason Games - WNBA
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