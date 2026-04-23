Atlanta Dream Renews Partnership with Gray Media for Local Broadcasts and Announces 2026 National Broadcast Schedule

Published on April 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream announced that the team has renewed its local broadcast agreement with Gray Media. All games will be available to fans across national, local and select dual-broadcast windows. Games not designated for national broadcast will air locally on Atlanta News First (WANF), Peachtree TV (WPCH) or Peachtree Sports Network (PSN), extending the Dream's reach throughout Georgia and the broader Southeast. The team also unveiled its 2026 regular season national broadcast schedule, showcasing the Dream across the league's premier broadcast and streaming platforms.

For the first time, all local broadcasts will include a pre-game show, hosted by Atlanta News First Sports Director Baillie Burmaster, to include scouting reports, player spotlights and a look around the WNBA.

"This is a reflection of the momentum surrounding our organization, and we appreciate Gray Media's support of the Atlanta Dream and our shared commitment to bring the WNBA to more fans in the Southeast," said Morgan Shaw Parker, president and COO of the Dream. "The Gray Media team has invested heavily in helping us grow the game and ensuring our athletes are household names both in Atlanta and across the region. We're proud to showcase our players, our culture and the city of Atlanta on some of the biggest stages in sports, and to connect with fans across the country throughout the season."

"Atlanta News First, Peachtree TV and Peachtree Sports Network are proud to be the home for Dream basketball, and we're excited to expand the coverage with a new pre-game show that adds even more context and storytelling for fans," said Erik Schrader, of Atlanta News First (WANF) and WPCH. "This partnership is about delivering high-quality local broadcasts, widening access across the Southeast, and showcasing the WNBA the way it deserves."

The Atlanta Dream broadcast crew returns for the 2026 season, featuring Angel Gray calling play-by-play for her sixth consecutive year, analyst Tabitha Turner marking her sixth straight season (eighth overall), and Autumn Johnson back for her sixth year as sideline reporter.

The Dream will appear in 28 nationally televised games this season, including ABC (1), CBS (3), ESPN (2), ION (7), NBA TV (1), NBC (1), Peacock (3), Prime Video (5), USA Network (5). The NBA TV broadcast will be subject to local blackout restrictions in both markets.

Atlanta's national schedule is highlighted by marquee matchups throughout the year, including a nationally televised home contest against defending champion Las Vegas on NBC on May 17, along with multiple appearances across CBS and ESPN platforms.

The Dream will open the 2026 season on Sunday, May 10 at the Minnesota Lynx (7:00 p.m. ET), tipping off a schedule that brings Atlanta into living rooms nationwide all summer long.

Atlanta's complete 2026 regular season TV broadcast schedule is listed below. For additional broadcast information and to view the full schedule, visit atlantadream.com. Single game tickets are available now here.

2026 Atlanta Dream Broadcast Schedule

GM DAY DATE OPPONENT ET NAT TV LOCAL TV

1 Sun. May-26 at Minnesota 7:00 PM - WPCH

2 Tue. May-26 at Dallas 8:00 PM - WPCH

3 Sun. May-26 Las Vegas* 1:30 PM* NBC -

4 Fri. May-26 Dallas 7:30 PM ION -

5 Sun. May-26 Phoenix 3:00 PM - WANF / PSN

6 Wed. May-26 at Minnesota 9:00 PM USA WANF / PSN

7 Fri. May-26 at Portland 10:00 PM ION -

8 Tue. Jun-26 Connecticut 7:30 PM - WPCH

9 Thu. Jun-26 at Indiana 7:00 PM Prime Video -

10 Sat. Jun-26 Washington 6:00 PM - WANF / PSN

11 Tue. Jun-26 at Chicago* 7:00 PM* ESPN -

12 Thu. Jun-26 New York 7:30 PM - WANF / PSN

13 Sun. Jun-26 at Toronto 3:00 PM - WPCH

14 Thu. Jun-26 at Indiana 7:30 PM Prime Video WANF / PSN

15 Sat. Jun-26 Indiana 1:00 PM ABC -

16 Mon. Jun-26 Toronto 7:30 PM - WANF / PSN

17 Wed. Jun-26 at Golden State 10:00 PM USA WANF / PSN

18 Fri. Jun-26 at Golden State 10:00 PM ION -

19 Sat. Jun-26 at Seattle 9:00 PM - WANF / PSN

20 Thu. Jul-26 at Washington 7:30 PM - WANF / PSN

21 Sat. Jul-26 Golden State 1:00 PM CBS -

22 Thu. Jul-26 Seattle 8:00 PM Prime Video -

23 Sat. Jul-26 Portland 4:00 PM* CBS -

24 Mon. Jul-26 Los Angeles 7:00 PM USA WANF / PSN

25 Fri. Jul-26 at Toronto 7:30 PM ION -

26 Sun. Jul-26 Chicago 4:00 PM CBS -

27 Wed. Jul-26 at Dallas 8:00 PM USA WANF / PSN

28 Fri. Jul-26 Seattle 7:30 PM ION -

29 Mon. Aug. 3 Las Vegas 7:30 PM - WANF / PSN

30 Wed. Aug. 5 Phoenix 7:00 PM - WANF / PSN

31 Fri. Aug. 7 at Washington 7:30 PM ION -

32 Mon. Aug. 10 Toronto 8:00 PM Peacock WANF / PSN

33 Thu. Aug. 13 at Connecticut 7:00 PM - WPCH

34 Sun. Aug. 16 Indiana* 5:00 PM* ESPN -

35 Tue. Aug. 18 at Las Vegas 10:00 PM - WANF / PSN

36 Thu. Aug. 20 at Los Angeles 10:00 PM Prime Video -

37 Sat. Aug. 22 at Phoenix 10:00 PM - WANF / PSN

38 Mon. Aug. 24 at Los Angeles 10:00 PM Peacock WANF / PSN

39 Fri. Aug. 28 Portland 7:30 PM ION -

40 Sun. Aug. 30 Minnesota 3:00 PM NBA TV WANF / PSN

41 Thu. Sept. 17 Connecticut 7:30 PM - WANF / PSN

42 Sat. Sept. 19 Chicago 7:00 PM Prime Video -

43 Mon. Sept. 21 at New York 8:00 PM Peacock WANF / PSN

44 Wed. Sept. 23 at New York 8:00 PM USA WANF / PSN

*Note: Denotes adjusted game time from originally scheduled tip-off. All times listed are Eastern Time and subject to change. National exclusive games will not be available on local broadcast. WANF = Atlanta News First; PSN = Peachtree Sports Network; WPCH = Peachtree TV.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 23, 2026

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