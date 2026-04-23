Storm Announce 2026 Local Broadcast Schedule

Published on April 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced its local broadcast schedule for the upcoming season, with 35 games, including 2 preseason games, set to air across Washington on KOMO-TV (ABC), KUNS-TV (CW) and streamed locally on Prime Video. The comprehensive coverage ensures fans across Washington can follow the Storm throughout the season, bringing the excitement of Storm basketball into homes across the region.

"Our continued partnership with KOMO-TV, alongside KUNS-TV, represents a shared commitment to growing the game and expanding access for our fans," said Storm Chief Commercial Officer Nate Silverman. "Following a tremendous first year of the partnership, which includes the most viewed broadcast in Storm history, we're excited to build on that momentum. Beyond live game coverage, we look forward to expanding pregame and feature content that brings fans closer to our team and offers a deeper look inside Storm basketball all season long."

"We're proud to continue our partnership with the Seattle Storm for a second season, bringing more exciting, hometown WNBA action to fans across the region," said KOMO/KUNS General Manager Chad Conklin.

KUNS (CW) will televise all non-nationally exclusive Storm games with distribution on cable, satellite and over-the-air television, with select games airing on KOMO (ABC). Storm games broadcast on KOMO and KUNS will also be available on digital platforms including YouTubeTV and Hulu Live.

Prime Video returns as the team's official streaming partner for a fifth consecutive season, streaming all locally broadcast Storm games for customers throughout Washington state.

In addition to game broadcasts, KOMO will produce 15 half-hour pregame shows throughout the season, hosted by Sports Director Niko Tamurian and the KOMO news team. Seattle Refined will also air two 30-minute specials highlighting the Storm and its community work. Storm players and staff will be featured throughout the season on ARC Seattle, airing weekdays from 7-8 a.m. on KUNS (CW ARC Seattle).

The complete local television schedule can be found in the below breakdown, and for the full list of channels to catch Storm games this season, visit the KOMO news website.







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