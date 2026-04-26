Valkyries Edge Storm in Down-to-the-Wire Thiller, 78-76

Published on April 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







Seattle started off with a strong first quarter, led by guard Jade Melbourne, who racked up seven points in seven minutes of play on 75% (3-for-4) shooting from the field. A quick two buckets in the beginning of the second frame gave the Storm its first lead of the game, 22-21. Seattle outscored Golden State 24-12 in the second quarter and finished the first half shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. The Valkyries battled back in the third quarter, but the Storm held to enter the final frame with a two-point lead. Seattle and Golden State went back and forth in the fourth quarter with the Storm shooting 11 free throws in 10 minutes before the Valkyries took the 78-76 win.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

* The Storm outscored the Valkyries 15-5 in second chance points, and Seattle's 12 offensive rebounds are the most in a Storm preseason game since 2009. * Seattle banked 27 points off 20 Golden State turnovers. * The Storm shot 26 free throws, the most in a Storm preseason game since 2016. * This head-to-head matchup included 16 lead changes and 10 ties.

STORM HIGHLIGHTS

* Zia Cooke finished with 12 points, six of which she notched in the third quarter. She added three assists and two rebounds alongside 100% (6-for-6) shooting from the line. * Flau'jae Johnson was the first Storm player to reach double digits, finishing with 12 points and four rebounds. She shot 50% from the field and notched 10 of her 12 points during the second quarter. * Dominique Malonga grabbed a team-high five rebounds alongside 10 points. Her first basket of the game marked the first Storm points in 2026. * Lexie Brown finished with nine points and three rebounds as she hit 50% from the field, including 67% from behind the arc. * Jade Melbourne added nine points and two assists alongside 67% shooting from the field.

VALKYRIES HIGHLIGHTS

* Veronica Burton and Miela Sowah led Golden State with 14 points each; Burton shot 57% from the field and Sowah went 100% (4-for-4) from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT: The Storm return home for its second and final preseason game on Wednesday, April 29 against the Portland Fire. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and is broadcast locally on The CW Seattle.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 25, 2026

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