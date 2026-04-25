Goldn State Valkyries Announce Local Television and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Published on April 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries and CBS Bay Area announced today their local television broadcast schedule for the 2026 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, which includes 26 games airing across KPIX (channel 5) and KPIX+ (channel 44, cable 12) in the Bay Area, and KMAX (channel 31) and KOVR (channel 13) in Sacramento.

Golden State and Audacy also announced their radio schedule, with all Valkyries games streaming live on the Audacy App, and select contests set to air on 95.7 The Game. Kevin Danna returns for his second season as play-by-play for Valkyries games on radio. Danna just completed his 14th season as voice of the Santa Cruz Warriors and has done play-by-play for the Golden State Warriors Summer League since 2015. Danna's voice is well known around the Bay Area, having called games for Stanford Women's Basketball, University of California-Berkeley Football, and spent over 10 seasons on the air at Pac-12 Networks.

Earlier this week, the Valkyries and CBS Bay Area announced on-air television talent for the 2026 campaign, with Jordan Kent leading play-by-play duties and Morgan Ragan returning for her second season as color analyst. In the studio, Kerith Burke will host pregame, halftime and postgame shows alongside analyst Zena Keita. Matt Lively will once again serve as courtside host at Valkyries games throughout the season.

A full Valkyries schedule can be found here. Tickets are available at valkyries.com.

Golden State Valkyries 2026 Regular Season Broadcast Schedule (subject to change):

Date Opponent Time (PT) TV Network Radio

Saturday, April 25 Seattle (preseason) 5:30 p.m. KPIX (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Friday, May 8 at Seattle 7:00 p.m. ION 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Sunday, May 10 Phoenix 5:30 p.m. KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Wednesday, May 13 Chicago 7:00 p.m. KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Thursday, May 21 at New York 5:00 p.m. Prime Video The Audacy App

Friday, May 22 at Indiana 4:30 p.m. ION The Audacy App

Monday, May 25 Connecticut 7:00 p.m. KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Thursday, May 28 Indiana 7:00 p.m. Prime Video 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Sunday, May 31 Las Vegas 12:30 p.m. NBC 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Tuesday, June 2 Portland (CC) 7:00 p.m. KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Thursday, June 4 at Minnesota (CC) 6:00 p.m. Prime Video The Audacy App

Saturday, June 6 at Las Vegas (CC) 12:00 p.m. ABC 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Tuesday, June 9 Phoenix (CC) 7:00 p.m. KPIX (Bay Area), KOVR (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Friday, June 12 at Seattle (CC) 7:00 p.m. ION The Audacy App

Monday, June 15 Los Angeles (CC) 7:00 p.m. Peacock, KPIX (Bay Area), KOVR (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Wednesday, June 17 Dallas (CC) 7:00 p.m. KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Friday, June 19 Minnesota 7:00 p.m. ION 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Sunday, June 21 at Las Vegas 1:00 p.m. CBS The Audacy App

Wednesday, June 24 Atlanta 7:00 p.m. USA, KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Friday, June 26 Atlanta 7:00 p.m. ION 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Sunday, June 28 New York 4:00 p.m. ESPN 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Saturday, July 4 at Atlanta 10:00 a.m. CBS The Audacy App

Monday, July 6 at Washington 4:30 p.m. KPIX (Bay Area), KOVR (Sacramento) The Audacy App

Wednesday, July 8 at Toronto 4:00 p.m. KPIX (Bay Area), KOVR (Sacramento) The Audacy App

Friday, July 10 at Connecticut 4:30 p.m. ION The Audacy App

Wednesday, July 15 at Indiana 5:00 p.m. USA, KPIX (Bay Area), KOVR (Sacramento) The Audacy App

Saturday, July 18 Washington 5:30 p.m. KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Monday, July 20 Washington 7:00 p.m. KPIX (Bay Area), KOVR (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Wednesday, July 29 at Phoenix 7:00 p.m. USA, KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Sunday, August 2 Toronto 5:30 p.m. KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Tuesday, August 4 Toronto 7:00 p.m. KPIX (Bay Area), KOVR (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Friday August 7 at Dallas 6:30 p.m. ION The Audacy App

Sunday, August 9 at Los Angeles 4:00 p.m. ESPN The Audacy App

Wednesday, August 12 Chicago 7:00 p.m. USA, KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Monday, August 17 Dallas 7:00 p.m. Peacock, KPIX (Bay Area), KOVR (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Wednesday, August 19 Minnesota 7:00 p.m. USA, KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Friday, August 21 at Chicago 4:30 p.m. ION The Audacy App

Monday, August 24 at Minnesota 5:00 p.m. USA, KPIX (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) The Audacy App

Wednesday, August 26 at Connecticut 4:00 p.m. KPIX (Bay Area), KOVR (Sacramento) The Audacy App

Thursday, August 27 at New York 5:00 p.m. Prime Video, KPIX (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) The Audacy App

Sunday, August 30 at Portland 4:00 p.m. KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) The Audacy App

Friday, September 18 Portland 7:00 p.m. ION 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Saturday, September 19 Seattle 6:00 p.m. Prime Video 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Tuesday, September 22 at Portland 7:00 p.m. KPIX (Bay Area), KOVR (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

Thursday, September 24 at Los Angeles 7:00 p.m. KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento) 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

*CC = Commissioner's Cup

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.







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