Indiana Fever Defeat New York Liberty in First Preseason Game of 2026

Published on April 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







BROOKLYN - The Indiana Fever earned a 109-91 road victory over the New York Liberty in their first preseason contest of the 2026 season. Kelsey Mitchell and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough's 18 points apiece led all players, while rookie Raven Johnson led the team with eight assists and Monique Billings led with seven rebounds.

The Fever took an early lead in the first quarter, led by eight points from Sophie Cunningham and seven points from Caitlin Clark to go out in front 32-24 after the first 10 minutes. The Liberty led through much of the second quarter, but 10 points from Mitchell in the second quarter helped Indiana retake the lead, up 53-48 at the halftime break.

Rookie Jessica Timmons' seven points in the third quarter led the Fever and helped the team maintain their advantage heading into the final quarter, 74-68, with 10 minutes left to play. Indiana jumped out to an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter thanks to 13 points from Walker-Kimbrough and six from rookie Justine Pissott, giving the Fever the 109-91 win.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Caitlin Clark played her first minutes in an Indiana Fever jersey in nine months, last playing on July 15, 2025, against the Connecticut Sun.

Raven Johnson made her professional debut with 5:15 remaining in the first quarter, scoring her first professional points with 2:28 left in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Jessica Timmons made her professional debut at 7:06 in the third quarter, scoring her first points with 5:40 left in the third.

The final Fever first-year player, Justine Pissott, made her professional debut with 6:16 left in the third quarter and scored her first points off free throws at 4:18 left in the third quarter.

Myisha Hines-Allen and Monique Billings made their Indiana debut as part of Head Coach Stephanie White's starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough made her Fever debut at 5:15 in the first quarter, Kayanna Traylor made her debut at the start of the second quarter and Megan McConnell debuted at 4:41 of the third quarter.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 25, 2026

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