Indiana Fever, Old National Bank Launch 2nd Annual Small Business Assist Program to Support Indiana Entrepreneurs

Published on April 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







EVANSVILLE, IND.- Old National Bank, in partnership with the Indiana Fever, today announced the launch of the 2nd annual Small Business Assist Program to spotlight and support outstanding small businesses across Indiana.

The program invites Indiana residents to nominate their business, or a deserving small-business owner, for a chance to be recognized and receive financial support. The Small Business Assist Program celebrates local businesses that are making a positive impact in their communities while elevating their stories statewide.

"This initiative reflects our shared belief that meaningful impact starts locally," said Rafael Sanchez, Old National Indianapolis Market President. "By uplifting small businesses, we're helping build a stronger, more resilient Indianapolis for the long term."

Program highlights include:

Open nominations for Indiana-based small businesses

Selection of finalists featured throughout the season

On-court recognition during an Indiana Fever home game

Indiana Fever game tickets for selected businesses

A social media spotlight video highlighting each finalist

A $5,000 grand prize, awarded to one selected business

"Small Hoosier businesses bring the same grit, dedication and teamwork that we cultivate every day in Gainbridge Fieldhouse," said Indiana Fever Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Amber Cox. "We're proud to work with Old National Bank to celebrate these business owners as they all continue to grow and make an impact in their local communities."

Finalists are recognized for their contributions to Indiana's local economy and communities, with the grand prize intended to help advance their business goals.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, creating opportunity, fueling the local economy and bringing people together," said Old National Bank Chief Marketing Officer Jim Stadler. "We are excited to once again partner with the Indiana Fever on the Small Business Assist Program and help these small business owners across the state expand their impact, grow their business and continue to strengthen the communities they call home."

For more information or to nominate a small business, go to https://fever.wnba.com/smallbusinessassist.







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