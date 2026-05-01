Indiana Fever Fall to Dallas in Preseason Game Two

Published on April 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever fell 95-80 to the Dallas Wings on Thursday night in their second preseason game of 2026. The Fever will close out the preseason on Saturday, May 2, against the Nigeria National Team at 7 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Led by 14 points from Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever jumped out in front of Dallas 29-25 in the first quarter. Dallas outscored the Fever 36-17 in the second quarter to take a 61-46 lead at the halftime break. Dallas would maintain their lead through the third and fourth quarters and, despite pulling within single digits in the fourth quarter, Indiana was unable to overcome the deficit, suffering their first loss of the preseason.

Indiana and Dallas will face one another to tip off the 2026 WNBA regular season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, May 9, at 1 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on ABC.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Caitlin Clark returned to the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first time in 291 days, last playing on her home court on July 13, 2025, a 102-83 win over the Dallas Wings where she scored 14 points and tallied 13 assists.

Rookie Raven Johnson led the Indiana Fever with five assists and five steals.

Myisha Hines-Allen posted a team-best seven rebounds.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 30, 2026

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