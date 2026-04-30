Phoenix Mercury Waive Four Players
Published on April 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have waived guards Yarden Garzon and Aisha Sheppard and forwards Maggie Doogan and Jaime Nared.
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