Phoenix Mercury Waive Four Players

Published on April 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have waived guards Yarden Garzon and Aisha Sheppard and forwards Maggie Doogan and Jaime Nared.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 30, 2026

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