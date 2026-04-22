Phoenix Mercury Set 2026 National Broadcast Schedule
Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced its national broadcast schedule for the 2026 regular season, which features 28 live games broadcast on ABC (3), CBS (2), ESPN (2), ION (5), USA (9), and also live streamed on Peacock (3) and Prime Video (4).
Twelve national broadcasts will also air locally on Arizona's Family, while a franchise record 16 broadcasts will be national exclusives. The Mercury's national broadcast schedule tips off on Saturday, May 9 on ABC with a 2025 WNBA Finals rematch against the Aces in Las Vegas.
New national broadcast partners this season include NBC and its streaming service, Peacock, as well as USA Network, which will carry the most nationally televised WNBA games in 2026. "State Farm WNBA Friday Night Spotlight on ION" returns for a fifth season, featuring five Mercury matchups throughout the regular season.
The Mercury's local broadcast schedule on Arizona's Family will be announced in the coming days.
Phoenix Mercury 2026 Regular Season National Broadcast Schedule:
Date Opponent Time (PT) TV
Saturday, May 9 AT Las Vegas 12:30 p.m. ABC*
Friday, May 15 vs. Chicago 7:00 p.m. ION*
Thursday, May 21 vs. Los Angeles 7:00 p.m. Prime Video*
Wednesday, May 27 AT New York 4:00 p.m. USA
Friday, May 29 AT New York 4:30 p.m. ION*
Monday, June 1 vs. Minnesota 7:00 p.m. Peacock
Wednesday, June 3 AT Seattle 7:00 p.m. USA
Friday, June 5 AT Portland 7:00 p.m. ION*
Thursday, June 11 AT Dallas 6:00 p.m. Prime Video*
Wednesday, June 17 vs. Las Vegas 7:00 p.m. USA
Saturday, June 20 vs. Seattle 12:00 p.m. ABC*
Monday, June 22 AT Indiana 5:00 p.m. USA
Wednesday, June 24 AT Indiana 4:30 p.m.^ USA
Saturday, June 27 AT Toronto 11:00 a.m. CBS*
Thursday, July 9 vs. Indiana 7:00 p.m. Prime Video*
Saturday, July 11 AT Las Vegas 3:00 p.m.^ Peacock
Monday, July 13 AT Minnesota 6:00 p.m. Peacock
Friday, July 17 vs. Connecticut 7:00 p.m. ION*
Sunday, July 19 vs. Connecticut 4:00 p.m. ESPN*
Wednesday, July 29 vs. Golden State 7:00 p.m. USA
Saturday, August 1 vs. New York 12:00 p.m. ABC*
Monday, August 3 AT Chicago 6:00 p.m.^ USA
Friday, August 7 AT Connecticut 4:30 p.m. ION*
Sunday, August 16 vs. Portland 4:00 p.m.^ ESPN*
Thursday, August 27 vs. Washington 7:00 p.m. Prime Video*
Saturday, September 19 AT Dallas 10:00 a.m. CBS*
Monday, September 21 vs. Dallas 7:00 p.m. USA
Thursday, September 24 vs. Las Vegas 7:00 p.m. USA
* = national exclusive broadcast
^ = game time change
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 22, 2026
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