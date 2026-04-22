WNBA Unveils National Broadcast Schedule for Its 30th Regular Season

Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today its national broadcast schedule for the 2026 regular season. With a record 216 games and tentpole events slated for distribution across multiple platforms throughout the regular season, fans will enjoy unparalleled access to WNBA action.

The broadcast schedule represents the tip-off of the WNBA's new media rights deals which features the renewal of partnerships with The Walt Disney Company (ABC/ESPN), Amazon Prime Video, CBS Television Network/Paramount+, and Scripps (ION), new partners NBCUniversal (NBC/Peacock/NBCSN) and USA Sports (USA Network, and the continuation of distribution of games on NBA TV.

"The WNBA is coming off a landmark season in 2025, one that was defined by incredible basketball and countless memorable performances," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "With an incredible 2026 draft and so many notable free agency signings and trades now giving way to the start of the season, the WNBA's unprecedented lineup of linear and streaming partners will shine a light on must-see matchups, and the remarkable skills the WNBA's stars provide each time they step on the court."

Each of the league's 15 teams will play 44 games in the 2026 regular season, providing fans with a record total of 330 WNBA games in which to see the best players in the world compete at the highest level. A summation of the 216 games available by the league's distribution partners and information on the WNBA's tentpole events, is below:

Disney Networks to present 30 games in league's 30th season: Now in its 30th year of WNBA coverage, Disney Networks will present 30 games and tentpole events across the regular season. ABC's 13 broadcasts, including the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, are tied for the most-ever by the network. ESPN will broadcast 17 games.

As part of WNBA Tip-Off 2026 presented by CarMax, ABC will broadcast an opening weekend doubleheader on May 9, when the Indiana Fever hosts the Dallas Wings (1 p.m. ET), and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces host the Phoenix Mercury in a rematch of the 2025 Finals (3:30 p.m. ET). In addition, nine WNBA games will be featured in ESPN's new consecutive nine-week primetime block dedicated to women's sports, Women's Sports Sundays, tipping off on June 21.

NBC's Seven Sundays and Peacock Mondays: The WNBA returns to NBC, which broadcast the first-ever WNBA game in 1997. An all-Sunday lineup consists of seven games, featuring Dallas, Indiana, and Las Vegas. Highlighted among the NBC games are two primetime broadcasts: Indiana at Las Vegas on July 12 (9 p.m. ET) and Indiana at the Chicago Sky on August 23 (7 p.m. ET).

In addition to streaming 12 Monday matchups and three weekend games during the regular season, Peacock will stream every game of the WNBA Finals, with each game also telecast on NBC or USA Network.

Prime Video Schedule Includes 31 Games Across Regular Season: Six years after becoming the first women's professional sports league to have its games streamed on Prime Video, the WNBA's 30th season will include 30 regular season games on the streaming platform. In addition, Prime Video will, for the sixth consecutive year, exclusively stream the Championship Game of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Presented by Coinbase (Tuesday, June 30), the culmination of the WNBA's marquee midseason tournament.

Prime Video Channels will also be the exclusive third-party digital distribution destination for WNBA League Pass, the WNBA's subscription service for streaming live and on-demand games, in the U.S. and select international markets.

CBS / Paramount+ Primetime Games: After making history last year by airing the first two primetime WNBA regular-season games on broadcast television, CBS will deliver eight primetime games in 2026. Its complete slate of 20 broadcasts will air on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

CBS tips off its coverage with two games on May 23 when Chicago hosts the Minnesota Lynx (1 p.m. ET) and Las Vegas hosts the Los Angeles Sparks (8 p.m. ET). CBS will also air a day/night doubleheader on June 27 when Phoenix visits the Toronto Tempo (2 p.m. ET) and Los Angeles travels to Indiana (8 p.m.).

ION Puts the Spotlight on Friday Night Doubleheaders: Once again setting a standard for weekly coverage and appointment viewing, ION will broadcast the most games across the regular season (50) as part of its "State Farm WNBA Friday Night Spotlight" series. Fans can tune in to ION every Friday night for doubleheaders, bringing a consistent, high-energy schedule to their screens.

USA Network to Provide Second-Most Games: While USA Network's 48-game slate will be anchored by games on Wednesday nights (28) and Monday nights (11), the network will bookend its coverage with two games featuring the reigning champion Aces - on tip-off weekend, Sunday, May 10, when Las Vegas visits Los Angeles, and on the final day of the regular season, Thursday, September 24, when Las Vegas is at Phoenix.

NBA TV Highlights: In its 24th year of WNBA coverage, NBA TV's 15-game slate will tip off and wrap by featuring the league's expansion teams, the Toronto Tempo and the Portland Fire. As part of WNBA Tip-Off 2026 presented by CarMax, NBA TV will show Portland hosting Chicago on May 9 (9 p.m. ET). On Sept. 24, the final day of the regular season, NBA TV will present the Toronto Tempo at Connecticut (7 p.m. ET).

WNBA Direct to Consumer League Pass Product offers Access to Games Across the League: WNBA League Pass will deliver select live games throughout the season (local blackouts may apply), along with next-day access to every matchup. League Pass games can be streamed via the WNBA App or WNBA.com.

Fan-Favorites and Defending Champions Dominate National Spotlight: Both teams with the last two consecutive first-round picks, Caitlin Clark/Aliyah Boston-led Fever, and the Paige Bueckers/Azzi Fudd-led Wings will receive significant national exposure, as will the 2024 WNBA champion New York Liberty and the defending 2025 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

Indiana: Behind Clark, Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, who combined for eight All-Star selections the past three seasons, all 44 Fever games will be showcased nationally, including appearances on ABC/ESPN, USA, Prime Video, ION, NBC/Peacock, CBS, and NBA TV.

Dallas: After adding No. 1 overall draft pick Fudd and 2025 co-Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith to a lineup featuring 2025 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year Bueckers and two-time AT&T WNBA All-Star Game MVP Arike Ogunbowale, the Wings will appear in 36 national games.

New York: The Liberty, led by two-time Kia WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, 2024 Finals MVP Jonquel Jones, four-time All-Star Sabrina Ionescu, and newly acquired three-time All-Star Satou Sabally, will be featured with 35 national games.

Las Vegas: With an eye toward winning the franchise's fourth WNBA title in five years, the Aces, led by four-time Kia WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, three-time All-WNBA selections Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd, and two-time All-WNBA pick Jackie Young, will be highlighted in 33 national games.

Key Matchups, Debuts and Rivalries to Watch: Fans can look forward to exciting rivalries and must-see games, including:

Aces vs. Mercury: In a rematch of 2025 WNBA Finals opponents, Las Vegas and Phoenix will clash four times with every game broadcast or streamed nationally - May 9 on ABC; June 17 on USA Network; July 11 on Peacock; and on the final day of the regular season, Sept. 24, on USA Network.

Fever vs. Wings: In a matchup that features the last four No. 1 overall draft picks - Indiana's Boston (2023) and Clark (2024) vs. Dallas' Bueckers (2025) and Fudd (2026) - all three Fever-Wings games will be available nationally (May 9 on ABC; Aug. 14 on ION; and Aug. 20 on Prime Video).

Dream vs. Sky: Two-time All-Star Angel Reese, recently acquired by the Atlanta Dream in a trade with the Chicago Sky, will lead her new team against Chicago three times, all on national platforms (June 9 on ESPN; July 19 on CBS; and Sept. 19 on Prime Video).

Fever vs. Dream: Indiana will meet the Dream four times - twice on Prime Video (June 4 and June 18), and once each on ABC (June 20) and ESPN (Aug. 16).

Aces vs. Fever: Las Vegas, which defeated Indiana in a memorable five-game semifinals last season, will face the Fever three times, all on a national platform (July 5 on ESPN; July 12 on NBC and Peacock; and Aug. 6 on Prime Video).

Liberty vs. Lynx: New York and Minnesota, which in 2024 met in both the WNBA Finals and the Championship Game of the Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase, will play three times this season, all on a national stage (July 11 on ABC; and July 3 and Sept. 18 on ION).

WNBA Rivals Week presented by Ally: Classic and budding rivalries between teams will come into focus when the second annual WNBA Rivals Week presented by Ally takes place during a seven-day span in August. During that period, marquee matchups will be front and center and bragging rights will be on the line when the league's network partners shine a special spotlight on WNBA stars and teams.

WNBA Rivals Week presented by Ally tips off on Aug. 8 with Las Vegas at Minnesota (CBS; 1 p.m. ET) and Indiana at Chicago (ABC; 3 p.m. ET)

and concludes on Aug. 14 with an ION double header with Indiana hosting Dallas at 7:30 p.m. ET) and Seattle hosting Portland at 10 p.m. ET).

"WNBA Court Origins": As part of the league's 30th season celebration, the "WNBA Court Origins" platform features four national broadcasts and streams involving four of the WNBA's original franchises. The centerpiece of the series is ESPN's broadcast of New York at Los Angeles on June 21, the date on which those two teams met in the WNBA's inaugural game in 1997. Additional games include New York at Phoenix on Aug. 1 (ABC), Las Vegas at New York on Aug. 9 (ABC) and Los Angeles at Las Vegas on Sept. 22 (ESPN).

Debuts of Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo: The inaugural games for the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo will be available during WNBA Tip-Off weekend presented by CarMax. Toronto will host the Washington Mystics on May 8 (ION) and Portland will host the Chicago Sky on May 9 (NBA TV).

WNBA Pride presented by Coach: As part of 2026 WNBA Pride presented by Coach, for every free throw made during the 24 designated Pride Games played June 20-27, Coach will donate $100 to Athlete Ally, up to $200,000, to further Athlete Ally's work around LGBTQIA+ rights.

The WNBA's distribution partners will present a total of 17 games during this span. Coverage tips off on June 20 with three games -- Indiana at Atlanta (ABC; 1 p.m. ET), Seattle at Phoenix (ABC; 3 p.m. ET) and Chicago at Dallas (CBS; 8 p.m. ET).

The 2026 Playoffs and Finals: The 2026 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel will tip off on Sunday, Sept. 27, with first-round action delivered by Disney Networks (two series) and USA Network and Prime Video (one series each). Disney Networks will also provide coverage of one semifinals series, with coverage of the other semifinals provided by NBC, Peacock and NBCSN. All 2026 WNBA Finals games will air on NBC or USA Network and also be streamed on Peacock

A synopsis of coverage provided by each of the WNBA's distribution partners is as follows:

PLATFORM GAMES HIGHLIGHTS

ABC Network 13 Ties own record-high for over the air broadcast games. ABC will broadcast the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game and, along with ESPN, will present one Semifinals playoff series.

ESPN 17 17 games on ESPN, 13 on ABC, gives Disney Networks a record 30 games and tentpole events in WNBA's 30th season. Nine games to be featured in new, nine-week primetime block dedicated to women's sports, Women's Sports Sundays.

NBC 7 The WNBA returns to NBC, which broadcast the first-ever WNBA game in 1997. Schedule features seven Sunday broadcasts, including two primetime games.

Peacock / NBCSN 15 In addition to streaming 12 Monday matchups during the regular season, Peacock will stream every game of the WNBA Finals, with each game also airing on NBC or USA Network.

Prime Video 30 Thursday night destination (26 games). Will exclusively stream Championship Game of WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase. Prime Video Channels will also be the exclusive third-party digital distribution destination for WNBA League Pass, the WNBA's subscription service for streaming live and on-demand games, in the U.S. and select international markets.

CBS / Paramount+ 20 After making history last year by airing the first two primetime WNBA regular-season games on broadcast television, CBS will have eight such contests among its 20 over-the-air games in 2026, all of which will air on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+

ION 50 All-Friday schedule, weekly pregame studio show, and the most regular-season games of any partner puts the spotlight on ION's "WNBA Friday Night Spotlight" series.

USA Network 48 New partner USA Sports' 48-game, regular season slate on USA Network is second largest and features heavy focus on Wednesday nights (28 games) and Monday nights (11 games).

NBA TV 15 In its 24th year of presenting WNBA action, NBA TV will tip off and wrap its slate with action featuring the league's two newest teams, Portland and Toronto.

WNBA League Pass TBD WNBA League Pass will stream select live games (local blackouts may apply) and offer the largest vault of ondemand games. Through the league's directtoconsumer service, fans can enjoy enhanced control with multidevice viewing, live video controls, and home/away feeds where available.

In addition, WNBA League Pass will stream select live games (local blackouts may apply) and offer the largest vault of ondemand games. Through the league's directtoconsumer service and the introduction of WNBA ID, fans can enjoy an enhanced viewer experience, increased compatibility with multidevice viewing, and home/away feeds when available. Fans can also take advantage of the WNBA's "Tap to Watch" feature, which simplifies how they find and access live game telecasts across platforms.

The current U.S. national television and streaming schedules are available here. Information on the Canadian television broadcast and streaming schedule will be released at a later date.







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