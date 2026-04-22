Storm 2026 National Broadcast Schedule Unveiled
Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
SEATTLE - The WNBA today announced the Seattle Storm will have 28 of their 44 regular season games broadcast or streamed nationally this season, beginning Friday, May 8 as the team takes on the Golden State Valkyries. ION will carry the game live beginning at 7 p.m., and Prime Video will stream the game locally across Washington State.
Seattle will play 12 games on USA Network, six on ION and three games on NBA TV this season. An additional two games will be shown on Peacock and Amazon Prime, respectively.
Notable games include two matchups on ABC, where the Storm takes on the Lynx at 10 a.m. on June 6 and the Mercury at 12 p.m. on June 20. Seattle's final matchup against Indiana will air on ESPN July 28 at 6:30 p.m.
WNBA League Pass will stream select live games (local blackouts may apply) and offer the largest vault of on-demand games. Through the league's direct-to-consumer service and the introduction of WNBA ID, fans can enjoy an enhanced viewer experience, increased compatibility with multi-device viewing, and home/away feeds when available.
The Storm will announce their local broadcast schedule at a later date.
Date Time Opponent Channel
May 8 7 p.m. vs Golden State ION
May 17 3 p.m. at Indiana Peacock
May 22 7 p.m. vs Connecticut ION
June 1 5 p.m. at Dallas USA
June 3 7 p.m. vs Phoenix USA
June 6 10 a.m. at Minnesota ABC
June 8 7 p.m. at Las Vegas USA
June 10 7 p.m. vs Los Angeles USA
June 12 7 p.m. vs Golden State ION
June 20 12 p.m. at Phoenix ABC
July 6 7 p.m. at Los Angeles USA
July 9 5 p.m. at Atlanta Prime
July 17 4:30 p.m. at Indiana ION
July 20 7 p.m. vs Minnesota USA
July 28 6:30 p.m. vs Indiana ESPN
July 31 4:30 p.m. at Atlanta ION
August 3 5 p.m. at New York Peacock
August 5 4 p.m. at New York USA
August 8 5:30 p.m. at Portland NBA TV
August 10 7 p.m. vs Chicago USA
August 14 7 p.m. vs Portland ION
August 23 1 p.m. at Dallas NBATV
August 26 7 p.m. vs Toronto USA
August 30 2 p.m. vs Los Angeles NBA TV
September 17 7 p.m. vs Las Vegas USA
September 19 6 p.m. at Golden State Prime
September 20 6 p.m. at Las Vegas USA
September 23 7 p.m. vs Dallas USA
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