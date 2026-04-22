Storm 2026 National Broadcast Schedule Unveiled

Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The WNBA today announced the Seattle Storm will have 28 of their 44 regular season games broadcast or streamed nationally this season, beginning Friday, May 8 as the team takes on the Golden State Valkyries. ION will carry the game live beginning at 7 p.m., and Prime Video will stream the game locally across Washington State.

Seattle will play 12 games on USA Network, six on ION and three games on NBA TV this season. An additional two games will be shown on Peacock and Amazon Prime, respectively.

Notable games include two matchups on ABC, where the Storm takes on the Lynx at 10 a.m. on June 6 and the Mercury at 12 p.m. on June 20. Seattle's final matchup against Indiana will air on ESPN July 28 at 6:30 p.m.

WNBA League Pass will stream select live games (local blackouts may apply) and offer the largest vault of on-demand games. Through the league's direct-to-consumer service and the introduction of WNBA ID, fans can enjoy an enhanced viewer experience, increased compatibility with multi-device viewing, and home/away feeds when available.

The Storm will announce their local broadcast schedule at a later date.

Date Time Opponent Channel

May 8 7 p.m. vs Golden State ION

May 17 3 p.m. at Indiana Peacock

May 22 7 p.m. vs Connecticut ION

June 1 5 p.m. at Dallas USA

June 3 7 p.m. vs Phoenix USA

June 6 10 a.m. at Minnesota ABC

June 8 7 p.m. at Las Vegas USA

June 10 7 p.m. vs Los Angeles USA

June 12 7 p.m. vs Golden State ION

June 20 12 p.m. at Phoenix ABC

July 6 7 p.m. at Los Angeles USA

July 9 5 p.m. at Atlanta Prime

July 17 4:30 p.m. at Indiana ION

July 20 7 p.m. vs Minnesota USA

July 28 6:30 p.m. vs Indiana ESPN

July 31 4:30 p.m. at Atlanta ION

August 3 5 p.m. at New York Peacock

August 5 4 p.m. at New York USA

August 8 5:30 p.m. at Portland NBA TV

August 10 7 p.m. vs Chicago USA

August 14 7 p.m. vs Portland ION

August 23 1 p.m. at Dallas NBATV

August 26 7 p.m. vs Toronto USA

August 30 2 p.m. vs Los Angeles NBA TV

September 17 7 p.m. vs Las Vegas USA

September 19 6 p.m. at Golden State Prime

September 20 6 p.m. at Las Vegas USA

September 23 7 p.m. vs Dallas USA







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.