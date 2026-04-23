Portland Fire Announces Local Broadcast Schedule

Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire has announced the local television broadcast schedule for its 2026 debut season, with 31 regular season games airing locally on KPDX FOX 12 Plus, the local broadcast home of the Portland Fire (WNBA) and the Portland Thorns (NWSL). Fox 12 Plus will also broadcast the Fire's two preseason games, the first on April 29 at Seattle, followed by the team's home game on May 3 against Los Angeles. Regular season coverage tips off on Saturday May 9, when Portland hosts Chicago for their home opener.

Additionally, Fire fans can unlock exclusive access to player features and behind the scenes content, as well as watch live Fire games anywhere with Portland Fire+, the team's official streaming platform. Portland Fire+ subscriptions are available through both monthly and annual plans. Pricing will begin at $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually, with limited-time early access offers available ahead of the 2026 season. Fans can learn more and sign up by visiting live.theportlandfire.com.

Elise Woodward will serve as the television voice of the Fire and will be joined by Aja Ellison as game analyst. Fox 12 Plus will provide 30-minute pregame and postgame shows, hosted by Fox 12 Sports Director Nick Krupke, with WNBA veteran Sheri Sam providing studio analysis.

Currently KPTV's Sports Director, Krupke will host the team's pregame, halftime, and postgame shows on FOX 12 Plus. Krupke has spent nearly two decades covering sports in Oregon. He has hosted pregame and postgame shows for the Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers over his career in the Rose City. A native of Mt. Vernon, Washington, Krupke graduated from the Murrow College of Communication at Washington State.

Sam played professional basketball for 15 years, including 10 seasons in the WNBA, where she was a two-time WNBA Champion with Seattle in 2004 and Detroit in 2008, and selected as an All-Star with Miami in 2002. Sam also spent three seasons in the American Basketball League from 1997-99, earning three All-Star selections, and played 12 seasons internationally. An alumna of Vanderbilt University, Sam is a member of the Commodores Athletic Hall of Fame, and led the women's basketball team to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances and a Final Four berth in 1993. She is currently the Scouting Manager for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Fire is scheduled to make 21 national television appearances, with eight on ION, five on NBA TV, two on USA Network, CBS, and one on Amazon Prime, ESPN, NBC and Peacock.

Portland's debut season tips off on May 9, as the Fire host the Chicago Sky at the Moda Center. The team's national and local TV broadcast schedules will be announced at a later date. Fans interested in purchasing Fire season ticket memberships or single game tickets can do so.

For more information on Portland Fire's 2026 debut season, please visit theportlandfire.com.







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