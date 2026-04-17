Portland Fire Announces Training Camp Schedule, Partnership with Portland State University

Published on April 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire today announced its 2026 debut season training camp dates and locations. The Fire will open training camp on Sunday, April 19, at Portland State University as part of its official partnership with the university.

As the Official Higher Education Partner of the Fire, Portland State will also serve as the Fire's primary practice facility until the completion of the Kaiser Permanente Performance Center this year. The Kaiser Permanente Performance Center will be home for both the Fire and the Portland Thorns and is a 100,000 square-foot, first-of-its-kind, dual-purpose professional soccer and basketball complex intentionally designed around the needs of women athletes.

The Fire will hold its first four days of training camp at Viking Pavilion at the Peter W. Stott Center, PSU's basketball arena and regional event venue, before hosting a four-day mini-camp at the University of Oregon, slated from April 25-28.

While in Eugene, the Fire will host a series of community-focused youth basketball camps and engagement events designed to inspire the next generation of athletes across Oregon. On April 25, the Fire will host two community events: a girls basketball skills camp at KidSports in partnership with Special Olympics Oregon, and a community panel and autograph session with the Black Cultural Initiative at the People's Collective. The series continues April 27 at North Eugene High School, where a select group of local middle- and high-school girls will participate in a camp focusing on skill development, confidence building, and leadership through sport.

The current training camp schedule is below. Media availability information and additional training camp logistics will be shared separately.

Date Location

April 19-22 Portland State University

April 24 Travel day

April 25-28 University of Oregon

April 29 Fire @ Storm (preseason game)

April 30 Off Day

Portland's debut season tips off on May 9, as the Fire host the Chicago Sky at the Moda Center. The team's national and local TV broadcast schedules will be announced at a later date. Fans interested in purchasing Fire season ticket memberships or single-game tickets can do so.

For more information on Portland Fire's 2026 debut season, please visit theportlandfire.com.







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