Golden State Valkyries Finalize 2026 Coaching & Performance Staff

Published on April 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today the completion of the 2026 coaching, performance, and operations staff.

Daisy Feder has been promoted to Head Video Coordinator, and Boki Wang has been promoted to Coaching Analytics and Assistant Video Coordinator heading into the team's second season. Head Coach Natalie Nakase and the Valkyries coaching staff hired Kenny Wolfe as Assistant Video Coordinator. Wolfe comes from Duke University, where he has served as the Director of Recruiting for Women's Basketball since being elevated from Women's Basketball Video Coordinator in 2023. Wolfe brings extensive experience in advanced video systems, film distribution, and team analytics across the collegiate and international levels, including roles with USA Basketball, St. Bonaventure University, and the University of Tulsa.

Golden State also announced additions to the performance team with the hirings of Daniel Hague as Head of Rehabilitation, Justen Chatman as Sports Scientist & Assistant Performance Coach, and Alexandria Duong as Assistant Athletic Trainer.

Hague joins the Valkyries as a residency trained duel board-certified orthopedic and sport physical therapist. Completing his clinical rotations at MedStar Health in Maryland, Hague's experience spans high-level athletes across a variety of settings, focusing on movement analysis, injury prevention, and performance optimization. Chatman comes to the Bay from the Los Angeles Rams, bringing over a data-driven approach to monitoring athlete development and success through performance science, strength and conditioning, and data-backed training. Duong comes to the Valkyries from neighboring Stanford Athletics, where she most recently served as an advanced post-graduate athletic trainer for over 120 athletes across Stanford football and women's tennis.

The Valkyries basketball operations team have announced the internal promotion of Milly Ye to Manager of Basketball Operations, as well as the hiring of Nick Robinson as Basketball Operations Coordinator and Gabriel Adefala as Basketball Operations Finance Coordinator.

Golden State tips off the regular season on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. against Seattle. The Valkyries host Phoenix in the team's home opener on Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m., presented by Chase Freedom. Single-game tickets are available atvalkyries.com.

For more information on the Valkyries please visitvalkyries.com.







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