Golden State Valkyries Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster
Published on April 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
The Golden State Valkyries announced today its training camp roster, which begins on Sunday, April 19 at the Sephora Performance Center in Oakland.
2026 draft selections Marta Suárez (16th overall) and Ashlon Jackson (23rd overall) will attend camp. Golden State's 38thoverall selection, Kokoro Tanaka will not be reporting to the Valkyries this season due to international commitments.
Kaila Charles, Justė Jocytė, Iliana Rupert, Janelle Salaün, Gabby Williams and Cecilia Zandalasini will report to training camp following the conclusion of their international commitments.
A full training camp roster can be found below:
# NAME POS HT EXP DOB SCHOOL COUNTRY
1 Gabby Williams* F 5-11 7 9/9/1996 Connecticut France/United States
2 Kaitlyn Chen G 5-9 1 2/22/2002 Connecticut United States
3 Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 3 7/10/2001 South Carolina Canada
4 Justė Jocytė* G/F 6-0 R 11/19/2005 N/A Lithuania/United States
5 Kayla Thornton F 6-1 10 10/20/1992 Texas-El Paso United States
6 Kaila Charles* G/F 6-1 5 3/23/1998 Maryland United States
7 Miela Sowah G 5-10 R 6/4/2000 Duke Australia
9 Ashlon Jackson G 6-0 R 1/6/2004 Duke United States
12 Iliana Rupert* C 6-4 3 7/12/2001 Tango (France) France
13 Janelle Salaün* F 6-2 1 9/5/2001 N/A France
15 Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 13 9/20/1989 Connecticut United States
20 Kate Martin G 6-0 2 6/5/2000 Iowa United States
22 Veronica Burton G 5-9 4 7/12/2000 Northwestern United States
23 Bailey Maupin G 5-10 R 10/6/2003 Texas Tech United States
24 Cecilia Zandalasini* F 6-2 4 3/16/1996 PF Schio (Italy) Italy
32 Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda G 6-2 R 11/24/2003 Vanderbilt United States
33 Caroline Ducharme G 6-2 R 11/9/2002 Connecticut United States
34 Mariella Fasoula C 6-4 R 9/2/1997 Vanderbilt Greece
35 Cate Reese F 6-2 R 11/5/1999 Arizona United States
41 Kiah Stokes C 6-1 10 3/30/1993 Connecticut United States
77 Marta Suárez F 6-3 R 5/7/2002 TCU Spain
* Late Arrival
Golden State tips off the regular season on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. against Seattle. The Valkyries hosts Phoenix in the team's home opener on Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m., presented by Chase Freedom. Single-game tickets are available at valkyries.com/schedule.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 19, 2026
- Golden State Valkyries Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster - Golden State Valkyries
- New York Liberty Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster - New York Liberty
- Atlanta Dream Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Golden State Valkyries Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster
- Golden State Valkyries Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster
- Valkyries Re-Sign Tiffany 'Tip' Hayes
- Golden State Valkyries Finalize 2026 Coaching & Performance Staff
- Valkyries Sign Caroline Ducharme, Bailey Maupin and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda to Training Camp Contracts