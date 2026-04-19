Golden State Valkyries Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster

Published on April 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries announced today its training camp roster, which begins on Sunday, April 19 at the Sephora Performance Center in Oakland.

2026 draft selections Marta Suárez (16th overall) and Ashlon Jackson (23rd overall) will attend camp. Golden State's 38thoverall selection, Kokoro Tanaka will not be reporting to the Valkyries this season due to international commitments.

Kaila Charles, Justė Jocytė, Iliana Rupert, Janelle Salaün, Gabby Williams and Cecilia Zandalasini will report to training camp following the conclusion of their international commitments.

A full training camp roster can be found below:

# NAME POS HT EXP DOB SCHOOL COUNTRY

1 Gabby Williams* F 5-11 7 9/9/1996 Connecticut France/United States

2 Kaitlyn Chen G 5-9 1 2/22/2002 Connecticut United States

3 Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 3 7/10/2001 South Carolina Canada

4 Justė Jocytė* G/F 6-0 R 11/19/2005 N/A Lithuania/United States

5 Kayla Thornton F 6-1 10 10/20/1992 Texas-El Paso United States

6 Kaila Charles* G/F 6-1 5 3/23/1998 Maryland United States

7 Miela Sowah G 5-10 R 6/4/2000 Duke Australia

9 Ashlon Jackson G 6-0 R 1/6/2004 Duke United States

12 Iliana Rupert* C 6-4 3 7/12/2001 Tango (France) France

13 Janelle Salaün* F 6-2 1 9/5/2001 N/A France

15 Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 13 9/20/1989 Connecticut United States

20 Kate Martin G 6-0 2 6/5/2000 Iowa United States

22 Veronica Burton G 5-9 4 7/12/2000 Northwestern United States

23 Bailey Maupin G 5-10 R 10/6/2003 Texas Tech United States

24 Cecilia Zandalasini* F 6-2 4 3/16/1996 PF Schio (Italy) Italy

32 Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda G 6-2 R 11/24/2003 Vanderbilt United States

33 Caroline Ducharme G 6-2 R 11/9/2002 Connecticut United States

34 Mariella Fasoula C 6-4 R 9/2/1997 Vanderbilt Greece

35 Cate Reese F 6-2 R 11/5/1999 Arizona United States

41 Kiah Stokes C 6-1 10 3/30/1993 Connecticut United States

77 Marta Suárez F 6-3 R 5/7/2002 TCU Spain

* Late Arrival

Golden State tips off the regular season on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. against Seattle. The Valkyries hosts Phoenix in the team's home opener on Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m., presented by Chase Freedom. Single-game tickets are available at valkyries.com/schedule.







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