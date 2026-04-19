Las Vegas Aces Guard Dana Evans out with Left Leg Injury

Published on April 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans will be sidelined indefinitely while rehabilitating a left leg injury.

Updates will be provided by the team as appropriate.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 19, 2026

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