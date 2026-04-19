Las Vegas Aces Guard Dana Evans out with Left Leg Injury
Published on April 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans will be sidelined indefinitely while rehabilitating a left leg injury.
Updates will be provided by the team as appropriate.
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