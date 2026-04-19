Las Vegas Aces Guard Dana Evans out with Left Leg Injury
WNBA Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces Guard Dana Evans out with Left Leg Injury

Published on April 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release


LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans will be sidelined indefinitely while rehabilitating a left leg injury.

Updates will be provided by the team as appropriate.

Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 19, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central