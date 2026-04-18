Golden State Valkyries Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster
Published on April 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: CONTACT:
April 18, 2026 Morgan Randolph (mrandolph@goldenstate.com)
GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES ANNOUNCE 2026 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
Training Camp Begins Sunday, April 19 At The Sephora Performance Center
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today its training camp roster, which begins on Sunday, April 19 at the Sephora Performance Center in Oakland.
2026 draft selections Marta Suárez (16th overall) and Ashlon Jackson (23rd overall) will attend camp. Golden State's 38thoverall selection, Kokoro Tanaka will not be reporting to the Valkyries this season due to international commitments.
Kaila Charles, Justė Jocytė, Iliana Rupert, Janelle Salaün, Gabby Williams and Cecilia Zandalasini will report to training camp following the conclusion of their international commitments.
A full training camp roster can be found below:
# NAME POS HT EXP DOB SCHOOL COUNTRY
1 Gabby Williams* F 5-11 7 9/9/1996 Connecticut France/United States
2 Kaitlyn Chen G 5-9 1 2/22/2002 Connecticut United States
3 Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 3 7/10/2001 South Carolina Canada
4 Justė Jocytė* G/F 6-0 R 11/19/2005 Lithuania/United States
5 Kayla Thornton F 6-1 10 10/20/1992 Texas-El Paso United States
6 Kaila Charles* G/F 6-1 5 3/23/1998 Maryland United States
7 Miela Sowah G 5-10 R 6/4/2000 Duke Australia
9 Ashlon Jackson G 6-0 R 1/6/2004 Duke United States
12 Iliana Rupert* C 6-4 3 7/12/2001 Tango (France) France
13 Janelle Salaün* F 6-2 1 9/5/2001 France
15 Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 13 9/20/1989 Connecticut United States
20 Kate Martin G 6-0 2 6/5/2000 Iowa United States
22 Veronica Burton G 5-9 4 7/12/2000 Northwestern United States
23 Bailey Maupin G 5-10 R 10/6/2003 Texas Tech United States
24 Cecilia Zandalasini* F 6-2 4 3/16/1996 PF Schio (Italy) Italy
32 Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda G 6-2 R 11/24/2003 Vanderbilt United States
33 Caroline Ducharme G 6-2 R 11/9/2022 Connecticut United States
34 Mariella Fasoula C 6-4 R 9/2/1997 Vanderbilt Greece
35 Cate Reese F 6-2 R 11/5/1999 Arizona United States
41 Kiah Stokes C 6-3 10 3/30/1993 Connecticut United States
77 Marta Suárez F 6-3 R 5/7/2002 TCU Spain
* Late Arrival
Golden State tips off the regular season on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. against Seattle. The Valkyries host Phoenix in the team's home opener on Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m., presented by Chase Freedom. Single-game tickets are available atvalkyries.com.
For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.
About the Golden State Valkyries
The Golden State Valkyries are a professional women's basketball team competing in the WNBA. Based in Oakland at the Sephora Performance Center and playing home games at Chase Center in San Francisco, the Valkyries made history in their inaugural 2025 season by breaking the all-time WNBA attendance record with 22 consecutive regular-season sellouts, and are led on court by 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year Natalie Nakase. Rooted in Norse mythology, Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering - flying through air and sea alike. This brand is Golden State's modern interpretation of Valkyries: strong, bold, and fierce. For Golden State Valkyries' assets, including team logos, CLICK HERE. For more information, please visit valkyries.com.
-30-
Best,
Christine Jacobsen
Manager, Communications
Golden State Valkyries
650.438.2481 (cell)
valkyries.com | tickets | goldenstate.com
>
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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
CONTACT:
April 18, 2026
Morgan Randolph (mrandolph@goldenstate.com)
GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES ANNOUNCE 2026 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
Training Camp Begins Sunday, April 19 At The Sephora Performance Center
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today its training camp roster, which begins on Sunday, April 19 at the Sephora Performance Center in Oakland.
2026 draft selections Marta Suárez (16 th overall) and Ashlon Jackson (23 rd overall) will attend camp. Golden State's 38 th overall selection, Kokoro Tanaka will not be reporting to the Valkyries this season due to international commitments.
Kaila Charles, Justė Jocytė, Iliana Rupert, Janelle Salaün, Gabby Williams and Cecilia Zandalasini will report to training camp following the conclusion of their international commitments.
A full training camp roster can be found below:
# NAME POS HT EXP DOB SCHOOL COUNTRY
1 Gabby Williams* F 5-11 7 9/9/1996 Connecticut France/United States
2 Kaitlyn Chen G 5-9 1 2/22/2002 Connecticut United States
3 Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 3 7/10/2001 South Carolina Canada
4 Justė Jocytė* G/F 6-0 R 11/19/2005 Lithuania/United States
5 Kayla Thornton F 6-1 10 10/20/1992 Texas-El Paso United States
6 Kaila Charles* G/F 6-1 5 3/23/1998 Maryland United States
7 Miela Sowah G 5-10 R 6/4/2000 Duke Australia
9 Ashlon Jackson G 6-0 R 1/6/2004 Duke United States
12 Iliana Rupert* C 6-4 3 7/12/2001 Tango (France) France
13 Janelle Salaün* F 6-2 1 9/5/2001 France
15 Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 13 9/20/1989 Connecticut United States
20 Kate Martin G 6-0 2 6/5/2000 Iowa United States
22 Veronica Burton G 5-9 4 7/12/2000 Northwestern United States
23 Bailey Maupin G 5-10 R 10/6/2003 Texas Tech United States
24 Cecilia Zandalasini* F 6-2 4 3/16/1996 PF Schio (Italy) Italy
32 Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda G 6-2 R 11/24/2003 Vanderbilt United States
33 Caroline Ducharme G 6-2 R 11/9/2022 Connecticut United States
34 Mariella Fasoula C 6-4 R 9/2/1997 Vanderbilt Greece
35 Cate Reese F 6-2 R 11/5/1999 Arizona United States
41 Kiah Stokes C 6-3 10 3/30/1993 Connecticut United States
77 Marta Suárez F 6-3 R 5/7/2002 TCU Spain
* Late Arrival
Golden State tips off the regular season on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. against Seattle. The Valkyries host Phoenix in the team's home opener on Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m., presented by Chase Freedom. Single-game tickets are available at valkyries.com.
For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.
About the Golden State Valkyries
The Golden State Valkyries are a professional women's basketball team competing in the WNBA. Based in Oakland at the Sephora Performance Center and playing home games at Chase Center in San Francisco, the Valkyries made history in their inaugural 2025 season by breaking the all-time WNBA attendance record with 22 consecutive regular-season sellouts, and are led on court by 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year Natalie Nakase. Rooted in Norse mythology, Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering - flying through air and sea alike. This brand is Golden State's modern interpretation of Valkyries: strong, bold, and fierce. For Golden State Valkyries' assets, including team logos, CLICK HERE. For more information, please visit valkyries.com.
-30-
Best,
Christine Jacobsen
Manager, Communications
Golden State Valkyries
650.438.2481 (cell)
valkyries.com | tickets | goldenstate.com
4NCg==
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 18, 2026
- New York Liberty Sign Raquel Carrera - New York Liberty
- Golden State Valkyries Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster - Golden State Valkyries
- New York Liberty Sign Rebecca Allen - New York Liberty
- Chicago Sky Announce Support Staff for 2026 Season - Chicago Sky
- Fever Confidence Students Dig Deep at Soul Food Project Indy Saturday - Indiana Fever
- Sparks Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster - Los Angeles Sparks
- Valkyries Re-Sign Tiffany 'Tip' Hayes - Golden State Valkyries
- Connecticut Sun Finalizes 2026 Training Camp Roster - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Golden State Valkyries Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster
- Valkyries Re-Sign Tiffany 'Tip' Hayes
- Golden State Valkyries Finalize 2026 Coaching & Performance Staff
- Valkyries Sign Caroline Ducharme, Bailey Maupin and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda to Training Camp Contracts
- Valkyries Select Marta Suarez, Ashlon Jackson and Kokoro Tanaka in 2026 WNBA Draft, Presented by CarMax