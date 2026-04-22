Golden State Valkyries Announce CBS Bay Area as TV Media Rights Partner and On-Air Talent

Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today a local broadcast partnership with CBS Bay Area for the second consecutive season, once again establishing the network as the local television home for the franchise. The Valkyries and CBS Bay Area have also announced on-air television talent for the 2026 campaign, with Jordan Kent leading play-by-play duties and Morgan Ragan returning for her second season as color analyst. In the studio, Kerith Burke will host pregame, halftime and postgame shows alongside analyst Zena Keita. Matt Lively will once again serve as courtside host at Valkyries games throughout the season.

The wide-ranging partnership will include cutting-edge technology, as well as innovative shoulder programming elements and community engagement features to bring fans unprecedented access all season long. CBS Bay Area will also be home to the Valkyries' pregame and postgame shows, providing in-depth analysis, interviews and content for all locally televised games. CBS Bay Area will also air "The Valkyries Experience," a weekly lifestyle show that offers fans behind the scenes access to Valkyries players, coaches, team storylines, and community engagements.

Kent joins the Valkyries from CBS Sports, where he served as the lead voice for WNBA primetime coverage in addition to calling college football and basketball. Kent's extensive background in the booth includes play-by-play duties for the Portland Trail Blazers and coverage of college football, basketball, and track and field for Pac-12 Networks. A graduate of the University of Oregon, Kent was a standout three-sport athlete for the Ducks, competing in football, basketball, and track and field.

Ragan, who boasts over 11 years of broadcasting experience across ESPN, NBA TV and various regional networks, returns for her second season as lead color analyst for the Valkyries. Ragan is currently the pregame and postgame host for the Sacramento Kings on NBC Sports California, and co-hosts "The Deuce & Mo Podcast." During her playing career, Ragan led her Sierra College team to the California State Championships and competed in the San Francisco Pro-Am League.

Burke is the Warriors' sideline reporter on NBC Sports Bay Area, providing in depth insight and analysis of the seven-time World Champions since 2017. An Emmy award-winning reporter, Burke called men's and women's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics, marking her third Olympic games after covering the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Before moving to the Bay Area, Burke was an anchor and reporter at SportsNet New York (SNY).

Keita returns for her second season on the Valkyries broadcast team. Keita played basketball at Yale University before earning a Masters from Wake Forest School of Business. Her career in sports partnerships included roles with the Miami Dolphins, Golden State Warriors, and The Athletic, where she developed her passion for sports media. In 2024, Keita began hosting shows for The Athletic and serving as an analyst for the Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Lively has delivered wide-ranging coverage of Bay Area sports for KPIX since 2023 and returns for his second season covering the Valkyries. A native of Florida, Lively graduated from Arizona State where he attended the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. Throughout his broadcast career, Lively has covered Final Fours, Sugar Bowls, Big 12 Championships, and high school athletics in markets around the country.

Fans will be able to view certain locally televised games on CBS Bay Area (KPIX, KPYX and KION), and CBS Sacramento (KOVR and KMAX). A full broadcast schedule and additional programming details will be released at a later date.

The Valkyries host Seattle on Saturday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. in a preseason tuneup before taking on the Storm to tip off the regular season on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. Golden State hosts Phoenix for the team's home opener on Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m., presented by Chase Freedom. Single-game tickets are available at valkyries.com.

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.







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