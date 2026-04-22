Connecticut Sun Announce 2026 Broadcast Schedule and Broadcast Team

Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced its broadcast schedule for the 2026 regular season. Embarking on the fourth year of a deal between the Connecticut Sun and NBC Sports Boston, 27 games will be locally televised. The television schedule features two games on ESPN, eight games on ION, two games on NBA TV, and three games on Prime. After the addition of the WNBA's newest national broadcast partners, the Sun will also have three games with USA Network and one game on Peacock. This schedule may be subject to change.

The Sun's national broadcast slate will begin with Connecticut's season-opening contest on Friday, May 8 at 7:30 PM EST against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center, airing on ION. NBC Sports Boston's broadcast schedule will start with the Sun's home opener against the Seattle Storm on May 10 at 1:00 PM EST at Mohegan Sun Arena.

While NBC Sports Boston games are airing live, WNBA League Pass games are blacked out in New England-excluding New Haven, Waterbury, and Fairfield County in Connecticut. Fans living in New Haven, Waterbury, and Fairfield County wishing to watch games being aired on NBC Sports Boston should watch on the NBC Sports app or on WNBA League Pass.

2026 Broadcast Team

The Connecticut Sun's games will be called by a very talented group of broadcasters for the 2026 season: Brendan Glasheen, Terrika Foster-Brasby, Meghan McKeown, Edona Thaqi, John Brickley, and Gabrielle Lucivero.

Brendan Glasheen returns for his sixth season with the Connecticut Sun and will provide play-by-play commentary for Sun games. Glasheen is also TNT Sports' play-by-play voice of Unrivaled Basketball, which concluded its second season in March in Miami. The 2015 Syracuse graduate also calls men's and women's college basketball games (Big East, Big 12) for Turner Sports and NBC Sports. Glasheen was the play-by-play voice of the Maine Celtics, G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, on NBC Sports Boston from 2021-2025.

Terrika Foster-Brasby is in her fifth season as sideline reporter for the Connecticut Sun and will also be returning as color analyst during select games. A 2010 HBCU alumna from Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, NC, Foster-Brasby also serves as a basketball analyst for CBS Sports' streaming show CBS Sports HQ, digital analyst for NBC Sports, and new sideline reporter for USA Sports starting this season. She acts as co-host of the iHeart Women's Sports Network's Levels to This Podcast, with 4x WNBA Champion and Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes; and most recently made history as one of the five women to make up the first All-Women broadcast team for the CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) Basketball Conference Tournament, the oldest HBCU conference in the country. Foster-Brasby was a two-sport dual athlete, playing both DII softball (catcher) and volleyball (defensive specialist). When not covering sports, Foster-Brasby can be seen participating in community outreach projects with her sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., to which she serves as president of the Theta Alpha Sigma Alumnae Chapter in Hartford, CT.

Edona Thaqi enters her third season on the Sun's broadcast team. She is a first-generation Albanian American WNBA and college basketball color commentator. She has covered college basketball games for NBC/Peacock, CBSSN, and USA Network. Thaqi played basketball at Fordham University. After graduation, she worked as a Broadcasting Assistant at the NBA for two years. In 2022, she represented Kosovo as a member of its National Team. Thaqi later founded the Kosovo Heritage Basketball Academy and served as an assistant coach for the Kosovo National Team, playing an integral role in the growth and development of basketball in her home country.

Meghan McKeown is in her third season on the Sun's broadcast team. She is a basketball studio and in-game analyst for ESPN, NBC/Peacock, Big Ten Network, and FOX, and has served as a color commentator for the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever throughout the years. She has called multiple NCAA tournament games and conference championships. In addition to calling games, Meghan is a studio analyst for the WNBA on ION on Friday nights during the season. McKeown played college hoops at Northwestern University.

John Brickley enters his fourth season as a play-by-play announcer and analyst for the Connecticut Sun. Previously, Brickley was a studio host, anchor, and play-by-play announcer for ESPN. During his tenure, he hosted Baseball Tonight and SportsCenter and provided play-by-play coverage for the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, men's and women's lacrosse, and college football. He also contributed as an anchor and studio host for ESPN Radio. Before joining ESPN, Brickley worked at WFSB Channel 3 in Hartford as a weekend sports anchor. Beyond broadcasting, Brickley is passionate about education. He currently serves as an adjunct professor at Marist University and Quinnipiac University. He earned his degree in Broadcast Journalism from Seton Hall University and is currently pursuing a master's degree at St. Bonaventure University.

Gabrielle Lucivero will begin her first season as a member of the Connecticut Sun broadcast team. Lucivero is an award-winning sports anchor and multimedia journalist. With more than a decade of experience, Lucivero has reported across the country and the globe covering the Olympics, Final Fours and the WNBA for NBC. As the only woman to win Connecticut Sportscaster of the Year, Lucivero takes pride in her coverage of women's sports, notably in producing the Emmy-nominated Path of Paige Bueckers for NBC Connecticut and Peacock. She is a lifelong competitive figure skater and a proud alumna of Boston University.

Connecticut Sun Broadcast Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time (EST) Local National Digital

Fri. May 8 at New York Liberty 7:30 PM -- ION --

Sun. May 10 vs. Seattle Storm 1:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Wed. May 13 vs. Las Vegas Aces 8:00 PM -- USA Network --

Fri. May 15 vs. Las Vegas Aces 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Mon. May 18 at Portland Fire 10:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Wed. May 20 at Seattle Storm 10:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Fri. May 22 at Seattle Storm 10:00 PM -- ION --

Mon. May 25 at Golden State Valkyries 10:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Wed. May 27 at Portland Fire 10:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Sat. May 30 vs. Los Angeles Sparks 6:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Tues. June 2 at Atlanta Dream 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Fri. June 5 at Chicago Sky 7:30 PM -- ION --

Mon. June 8 vs. New York Liberty 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Wed. June 10 at Toronto Tempo 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Sat. June 13 vs. Indiana Fever 6:00 PM -- Peacock --

Wed. June 17 vs. Washinton Mystics 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Fri. June 19 vs. Toronto Tempo 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Mon. June 22 vs. Chicago Sky 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/Prime Video

Fri. June 26 vs. Washington Mystics 7:30 PM -- ION --

Thurs. July 2 vs. Dallas Wings 8:00 PM -- PRIME --

Mon. July 6 at Minnesota Lynx 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Wed. July 8 vs. Minnesota Lynx 8:00 PM -- USA Network --

Fri. July 10 vs. Golden State Valkyries 7:30 PM -- ION --

Tues. July 14 vs. Portland Fire 11:00 AM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Fri. July 17 at Phoenix Mercury 10:00 PM -- ION --

Sun. July 19 at Phoenix Mercury 7:00 PM -- ESPN --

Wed. July 22 at Indiana Fever 8:00 PM -- USA Network --

Tues. July 28 at Washington Mystics 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/NBA TV

Thurs. July 30 at Chicago Sky 8:00 PM -- PRIME --

Sun. August 2 at Dallas Wings 7:00 PM -- ESPN --

Fri. August 7 vs. Phoenix Mercury 7:30 PM -- ION --

Thurs. August 13 vs. Atlanta Dream 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Sat. August 15 vs. New York Liberty 1:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Tues. August 18 vs. Los Angeles Sparks 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Thurs. August 20 at Las Vegas Aces 10:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Sat. August 22 at Los Angeles Sparks 9:00 PM -- PRIME --

Tues. August 25 vs. Chicago Sky 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Wed. August 26 vs. Golden State Valkyries 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Fri. August 28 at Indiana Fever 7:30 PM -- ION --

Sun. August 30 at Dallas Wings 8:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Thurs. September 17 at Atlanta Dream 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Sun. September 20 vs. Minnesota Lynx 1:00 PM NBC Sports Boston --

NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Tues. September 22 at Washington Mystics 7:30 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/WNBA League Pass

Thurs. September 24 vs. Toronto Tempo 7:00 PM NBC Sports Boston -- NBC Sports/NBA TV

The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







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