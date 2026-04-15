Madison Hayes, Harmoni Turner, and Raegan Beers Sign Training Camp Offers with the Connecticut Sun

Published on April 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun today announced that the team has signed Madison Hayes, Harmoni Turner, and Raegan Beers to training camp contracts. Per team policy, no details were released.

Hayes, a 6-0 guard from NC State returns to Connecticut after signing a training camp contract in 2025. She played her freshman season at Mississippi State (2020-21) prior to joining NC State (2021-25). During her graduate campaign and final season with NC State, Hayes averaged a career-high 10.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. She led the Wolfpack in rebounds per game, as well as total offensive rebounds (71), three-point percentage (41.3%) and free-throw percentage (81.9%). Hayes helped the Wolfpack to two ACC regular season titles (2022, 2025), an ACC conference tournament crown (2022) and the program's first NCAA Final Four appearance (2024) since the 1998 season.

Turner was selected 35th overall by the Las Vegas Aces in the third round of the 2025 WNBA draft, making her the second player in Harvard's history to be drafted without first playing for another school. The Texas native etched her legacy at Harvard early in her career being named the Ivy League Rookie of the Year (2022) and being the first Harvard player to record a triple-double with 20-plus points in round one of the WNIT (2023). Her senior season was the most impressive on her resume as she earned the 2025 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award, was named the 2025 Ivy Madness Most Outstanding Player, and was a member of the 2025 Kelsey Plum Dawg Class. Turner reset the program's single-game scoring record on two separate occasions, first with 41 points before surpassing it with 44. Through her collegiate career, Turner turned in a total of 2032 points, 668 rebounds, 405 assists, and 269 steals.

Outside of collegiate play, Turner was named to the United States women's national U23 3x3 team for the 2024 FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup. She averaged 5.7 points in seven games and was a part of securing the team's first gold medal in tournament history. Most recently, Turner has found her footing in the French LFB with Landerneau Bretagne Basket as a starting small forward. She is averaging 15.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Beers comes to Connecticut after playing her final collegiate season at the University of Oklahoma. The 6-4 center spent two years at Oregon State before joining the Sooners in her junior and senior years. The Colorado native was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and Sixth Player of the Year (2023), and in her sophomore season, Beers earned AP All-America Third Team honors, a nod on the Athletics All-America Second Team and was a Lisa Leslie Award finalist. In her two seasons with the Sooners, Beers averaged 16.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, and shot 62.4 percent from the field per game.

In her time with USA Basketball, Beers won gold with Team USA at the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup, where she averaged 8.1 points and a team-high 5.7 rebounds.

The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 15, 2026

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