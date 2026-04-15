ESPN Delivers Second Most-Watched WNBA Draft Ever
Published on April 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release
ESPN today announced that the 2026 WNBA Draft delivered the second most-watched WNBA Draft ever, averaging 1.50 million viewers, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel. The audience marks a 20% increase over last year's Draft and trails only the record-setting 2024 event (2.45 million viewers).
The 2026 WNBA Draft peaked at 1.79 million viewers from 7:45-7:59 p.m. ET, as fans tuned in to see the league's next generation of stars take the stage.
Across television on Monday night, the 2026 WNBA Draft ranked as the most-viewed program among Adults 18-34 and Males 25-54. On cable, the telecast was the No. 1 program of the night among People Under 50, Adults 18-34, Adults 18-49, Adults 25-54, Males 18-34, Males 18-49 and Males 25-54.
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