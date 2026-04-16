Lynx Complete Basketball Operations Staff

Published on April 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the hiring of International Scout Rachel Galligan to the Lynx basketball operations staff. Galligan will serve as the first international scout in franchise history, marking a significant investment in the organization's global evaluation efforts.

In this newly created role, Galligan will be responsible for identifying and evaluating talent across international leagues and competitions, further expanding Minnesota's global scouting efforts. She will work closely with the team's front office and coaching staff to provide comprehensive scouting reports, track emerging prospects and help integrate international talent into Minnesota's player personnel pipeline.

"I am excited to add Rachel to our global scouting efforts. We have identified that investment in this area could prove valuable to our roster building, and she was the perfect person to lead these efforts," said Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve.

Galligan brings a diverse background in scouting, media, and player evaluation. She has served as a women's basketball analyst and ambassador for the Big 12 Conference since October 2024, highlighting all 16 programs and elevating the visibility of players on a national scale. She is also the founder of Go Global Recruiting, a scouting service dedicated to helping collegiate programs identify and recruit top international talent.

In addition to her scouting work, Galligan has extensive experience as a basketball analyst and broadcaster. She has contributed as a women's basketball analyst and writer for Bleacher Report, where she hosted the AP Top 25 Weekly Show and WNBA Weekly, and previously served as a co-host of Winsidr's WNBA podcast. Her broadcasting background also includes work as a color analyst for multiple conferences and networks, covering both women's and men's college basketball.

Galligan's experience also includes time on the collegiate sidelines, serving as an assistant coach at Ball State, Eastern Illinois and Embry-Riddle, where she headed all international scouting efforts, producing multiple all-conference performers, while also focusing on recruiting and player development. She also held the position of director of basketball operations at Grand Canyon, overseeing recruiting operations, team logistics and NCAA compliance.

She had a prolific collegiate basketball career at Eastern Illinois, where she finished as the Panthers' all-time leading scorer (1,891), single-season scoring leader (582) and all-time shot blocker (185). Galligan was a top 10 finalist for the Lowe's Senior Class Award and a Women's Basketball Coaches Association Region IV All-American, while also competing on the EIU track and field team, winning an OVC Championship in javelin. She also spent time playing professionally overseas for CB Conquero in Huelva, Spain.







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