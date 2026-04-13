Lynx Re-Sign Guard Kayla McBride
Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has re-signed guard Kayla McBride. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.
"There aren't enough words to express what Kayla McBride means to the Minnesota Lynx franchise," said Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve. "Her commitment and love for our organization are special and I'm excited to continue to be part of her incredible career."
McBride, a five-time All-Star, will enter her sixth season in Minnesota after appearing in 39 games (all starts) for the Lynx last season. The guard averaged 14.21 points on 41.6% shooting from the floor and 39.5% shooting from deep, while also posting a career-high 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. McBride finished the season ranked second in the league in made three-pointers (103) and fourth in free-throw percentage (90.5%). Last season, McBride became the first player in WNBA history to record eight three-point baskets without a miss in a half during Minnesota's 111-58 win over Las Vegas on Aug. 2, the largest margin of victory on the road in league history. During the contest, she tied her career-high and the franchise record for made threes while totaling 24 points on 8-of-10 (80.0%) shooting from deep, along with five assists, three steals and two rebounds, which earned her the first Western Conference Player of the Week honor of her career.
McBride helped Minnesota to a WNBA Finals appearance in 2024, along with capturing the 2024 Commissioner's Cup Championship. She also led the Lynx to a franchise-best 34-10 regular season record and the No. 1 overall seed in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. McBride has appeared in 37 career postseason games, including two trips to the WNBA Finals (2024, 2020), and holds career playoff averages of 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
The Erie, Pa. native signed with Minnesota ahead of the 2021 season after spending her first seven seasons in San Antonio and Las Vegas. She holds career averages of 14.4 points on 41.2% shooting from the field and 37.3% shooting from three, along with 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game over 12 seasons. McBride ranks among the top five in franchise history in free-throw percentage (89.7%), made three-pointers (399) and three-point attempts (1,055). She also ranks seventh all-time in the WNBA in made three-pointers (722) and 26th all-time in scoring (5,389).
McBride was selected third overall in the 2014 WNBA Draft by San Antonio and was named to the All-Rookie Team after ranking third among rookies in scoring in her debut season. The Notre Dame standout led the Irish to three national championship game berths (2011, 2012 and 2014) and was named an All-American and ACC Player of the Year during her senior season.
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