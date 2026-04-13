Minnesota Lynx Sign Six

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has signed Emma Čechová, Antonia Delaere, Eliška Hamzová, Reigan Richardson and Jaylyn Sherrod to training camp contracts, along with Aubrey Griffin to a rookie scale contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Čechová, a 6-5 forward from the Czech Republic, joins Minnesota after most recently competing with ZVVZ USK Praha in the ZBL and EuroLeague. She averaged 12.8 points on 65.8% shooting from the field, along with 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in ZBL action this season. Čechová also represented the Czech Republic at the 2026 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament, where she averaged 14.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, earning All-Star Five honors in the tournament while leading her team in points, rebounds and efficiency (18.0). She also competed in the 2025 FIBA Women's EuroBasket, posting averages of 9.8 points, a team-leading 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Delaere, a 5-11 guard from Belgium, joins Minnesota after most recently competing with Emlak Konut in Turkey's KBSL and EuroCup leagues. This season, Delaere averaged 8.4 points on 52.1% shooting from the floor and 46.9% shooting from three, along with 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game in Turkish league play, while adding 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest in EuroCup action. The Antwerp, Belgium native has appeared in two Olympic games, first at the Tokyo 2020 Games where she averaged 10.0 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game across four matches, and then at Paris 2024, posting 11.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in six outings. A member of the Belgian National Team, Delaere helped lead Belgium to 2025 and 2023 FIBA Women's EuroBasket titles and most recently posted 27 points on 10-of-16 (62.5%) shooting from the floor against China in the 2026 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament.

Griffin, a 6-1 guard/forward, will join the Lynx on a rookie-scale contract after being selected 37th overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by Minnesota, A 2025 NCAA National Champion, Griffin graduated from the University of Connecticut last year after helping the Huskies to four Final Four appearances. She averaged 7.8 points on 53.3% shooting from the field during her career in Storrs, adding 5.4 rebounds and 1.28 steals over 20.4 minutes per game in 126 contests played. The Ossining, N.Y. native was a 2023 All-BIG EAST Honorable Mention selection and totaled 986 points and 680 rebounds in her five seasons played in Connecticut. Griffin's career-high came against Princeton in 2022 where she posted 29-point, 10-rebound double-double, shooting 11-of-11 from the floor and tying Rebecca Lobo's record for most consecutive made field goals in a game.

Hamzová, a 6-0 guard from the Czech Republic, joins the Lynx after most recently competing for Basket Žabiny Brno in the ZBL, EuroLeague and EuroCup. She averaged 10.6 points on 51.9% shooting from the field, along with 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals per game across 22 ZBL contests this season. Hamzová also represented the Czech Republic at the 2026 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament, averaging 7.0 points on 45.7% shooting from the field, along with 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game. She has additionally competed in the 2025 and 2023 FIBA Women's EuroBasket tournaments and holds career averages of 6.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in Czech National Team play.

Richardson, a 5-11 guard, rejoins Minnesota after attending training camp with the team last season. Most recently, Richardson competed with Spar Gran Canaria in the Spanish LF Endesa, averaging 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. The Charlotte, N.C. native graduated from Duke University in 2025 and started all 37 games for the Blue Devils in her senior season, helping lead the program to its first Elite Eight appearance since 2013. She averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 38.5% from the field and 30.6% from three during her senior campaign. Over the course of her collegiate career at Georgia (2021-22) and Duke (2022-25), Richardson totaled 1,174 points, 306 rebounds and 211 assists, while shooting 40.7% from the field and 76.7% from the free-throw line.

Sherrod, a 5-7 guard, rejoins the Lynx after signing with the team midseason last year. She came to Minnesota after appearing in 28 games over two seasons with the New York Liberty, including the franchise's WNBA Championship run in 2024. Sherrod holds career averages of 1.4 points on 38.1% shooting from the field in 5.0 minutes per game. On June 22 against Seattle, she scored a season-high eight points to go along with three assists and two steals in 14 minutes of action. A Birmingham, Ala. native, Sherrod was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection at the University of Colorado and earned AP All-America Honorable Mention honors in 2023-24. During her senior season, she averaged 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.15 steals across 34 starts, leading the Buffaloes to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.







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