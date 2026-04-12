2024 WNBA Champion Kennedy Burke Signs with the Connecticut Sun

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has signed Kennedy Burke to a one-year deal. Per team policy, no details were released.

"Kennedy is a proven competitor, whose versatility, experience, and championship mindset will be a great addition to our roster," remarked General Manager, Morgan Tuck. "Her success in the league and overseas highlights the impact she makes on both ends of the floor. We're excited about the depth and toughness she brings to our team and can't wait to see her and a Sun uniform."

Burke joins the Sun after spending the 2025 season with the New York Liberty. She appeared in 36 games for the Liberty, making nine starts and averaging 8.1 points and 2.4 rebounds.

Burke was selected No. 22 overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2019 WNBA draft and has spent time with the Indiana Fever (2019-20), Seattle Storm (2021), and the Washington Mystics (2022). In 166 regular-season games, Burke has averaged 5.2 points, shooting 43.6% from the field. In her time overseas, Burke has emerged as a force in France's Ligue Féminine de Basketball earning Most Valuable Player (2023-24). In 2026, Burke acquired Turkish citizenship and began playing for the Turkey women's national basketball team in the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament.

A UCLA graduate, Burke is the fourth player in UCLA women's basketball history with 1000 points, 500 rebounds, and 100 blocks. In her time as a Bruin, UCLA reached the NCAA Tournament all four years and advanced to the Elite Eight in her junior year. In her final year, Burke was named to the PAC-12 All-Defensive Team.

Burke and the Connecticut Sun tip off the 2026 WNBA regular season at home on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







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