Lynx Sign Forward Nia Coffey
Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has signed forward Nia Coffey. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.
Coffey, a 6-1 forward, joins Minnesota after spending the last four seasons with Atlanta, appearing in all 44 games for the Dream last season. The forward averaged 3.4 points on 37.4% shooting from the floor, along with 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, helping the Dream to the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. Coffey's top performance of the season came in an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double against Connecticut on May 25, as she also notched six double-digit scoring performances on the year.
The Minneapolis, Minn. native was selected fifth overall by San Antonio in the 2017 WNBA Draft. Coffey went on to help Atlanta to two playoff appearances (2024, 2025) and holds career averages of 4.8 points on 37.6% shooting from the floor, along with 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game across 261 games played.
Coffey most recently played with Valencia Basket in Spain's LF Endesa and EuroLeague, where she averaged 7.9 points on 53.8% shooting from the floor and 3.6 rebounds per game in Spanish league action. The forward brings extensive overseas experience, having played in Australia (Adelaide Lightning), France (Charleville-Mézières), Israel (Maccabi Ironi Ramat Gan and Maccabi Haifa), Poland (Gdynia) and Turkey (Mersin).
The forward graduated from Northwestern University in 2017 and became the first Wildcat to record 1,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds (fifth Big Ten player ever with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds). She concluded her collegiate career as Northwestern's all-time leader in rebounds (1,183), free throws made (496) and consecutive double-digit scoring games (66), and also holds the program record for most rebounds in a single season (344).
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