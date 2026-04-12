Indianapolis Native Tyasha Harris to Join the Indiana Fever

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have signed point guard and Indianapolis native Tyasha "Ty" Harris, adding veteran depth to the backcourt ahead of the 2026 season.

"We're excited to add Ty to our backcourt. She is a dynamic guard who will add depth to our rotation. She brings great experience, not only playing in the league, but for our coaching staff as well," said Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox. "On a personal note, it's incredibly special to bring Ty back home to Indy where she will now be able to play in front of family and friends in a Fever jersey."

"I'm really excited for this next chapter with the Indiana Fever. Being back in Indy means a lot to me, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to join an organization that's building something special," Harris said. "I'm focused on continuing to grow, bringing energy every day, and doing whatever it takes to help this team win."

With five seasons of WNBA experience, Harris comes to Indiana having appeared in 172 games through stints at the Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun, averaging 6.5 points per game across her career. Harris began her career with the Dallas Wings, drafted No. 7 overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft, spending three years in Texas before being traded to the Connecticut Sun.

During her two years in Connecticut, Harris played under Indiana Fever Head Coach Stephanie White where she set new career highs in points per game (10.5), playing some of her best basketball since joining the league. Harris was traded back to Dallas in 2025 but saw the season cut short due to injury.

In addition to her play in the WNBA, Harris has spent several offseasons overseas, including in China (Liaoning Flying Eagles), Russia (Nika Syktyvkar) and Turkey (Cankaya and Kayseri Basketbol).

Harris spent her college years at the University of South Carolina where she helped the school win its first-ever NCAA National Championship in 2017. By the time Harris had left South Carolina she had set program records in games played (139) and had earned the 2020 SEC Female Athlete of the Year and the 2020 Dawn Staley Award, given to the nation's top point guard. As a Gamecock, Harris played two seasons with her new Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston, where they both helped South Carolina become the consensus No. 1 team in the nation in 2020.

Growing up in Fishers, Indiana, Harris' signing marks a return to her hometown for the first time in her career. Harris led Heritage Christian to three-straight state titles and is the school's all-time leading scorer with 2,004 career points, also holding school record in steals (487) and ranking third in assists (426).

Harris will wear No. 52 for the Fever.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.