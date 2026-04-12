Indiana Fever Re-Sign Guard Sophie Cunningham

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever and free agent guard Sophie Cunningham have agreed to a new contact ahead of the 2026 WNBA season. After being acquired via trade ahead of the 2025 season, Cunningham returns to Indiana for a second year with the Fever.

"We are thrilled to have Sophie back with the Fever and are grateful for her commitment to return and build on what we started a year ago. Not only is Sophie one of the best three-point shooters in the league, but she is an exceptional teammate, both on and off the court," COO and General Manager Amber Cox said. "She plays with infectious energy that impacts not only our team, but our fanbase as well."

"We had a really special group last year and it was an incredible first season for me in Indy; I loved everything about my teammates and the Fever organization. We fought through a ton of adversity, and it was important to me that we have a chance to see through what we started," Cunningham said. "I have a feeling this is going to be another special season, so I'm excited to get things started and to, of course, keep playing in front of the best fans in the WNBA. Let's get spicy!"

As part of the 2025 Commissioner's Cup Championship winning team, Cunningham was instrumental in helping the Fever lift its first trophy in over a decade, scoring 13 points and corralling seven rebounds in the title game.

Cunningham returns following a 2025 season cut short due to injury but, despite only appearing in 30 games in the 2025 season, still finished fourth on the team in both scoring (257 points) and rebounds (105). Additionally, Cunningham led the Fever in three-point field goal percentage at 43.2 percent, good for the third highest percentage in the WNBA.

On July 11, against the Atlanta Dream, Cunningham recorded her second career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the 99-82 victory.

Cunningham initially joined the Fever via trade from the Phoenix Mercury on Feb. 1, 2025. As a six-year member of the Mercury, Cunningham totaled 182 games, shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.







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