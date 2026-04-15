Indiana Fever Sign Guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Published on April 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have signed guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, adding veteran depth with former WNBA Champion.

"Shatori is a versatile guard who adds depth to our backcourt rotation," said Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox. "She's a proven veteran in our league who brings a championship mindset and experience, both on and off the court."

"I'm looking forward to joining an amazing organization like the Fever. I'm excited to play alongside some of the most talented players in the league." Walker-Kimbrough said. "The success of the team last year not only speaks to the players but also Coach White and her staff, so I'm blessed to be a part of it."

Drafted No. 6 overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft, Walker-Kimbrough brings nine years of professional experience to the Indiana Fever. Walker-Kimbrough enjoyed early success in her career, helping the Mystics win the 2019 WNBA Championship in her third professional season, doing so with new Fever teammate Myshia Hines-Allen.

With stops at Phoenix and Connecticut, Walker-Kimbrough returned to the Mystics in 2021 where she spent four seasons climbing her way up the Washington record books, leaving the franchise 10th overall in steals (171) and three pointers made (141). This past year, Walker-Kimbrough played for the Atlanta Dream where she appeared in 41 games.

Before turning pro, Walker-Kimbrough spent her collegiate years at the University of Maryland where she ranks third in school history for single-season scoring (681 points) and fourth all-time in career points (2,156).

Walker-Kimbrough will wear No. 32 for the Fever.







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