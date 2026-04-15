Toronto Tempo Sign Dara Mabrey to Training Camp Contract

Published on April 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has signed guard Dara Mabrey to a training camp contract.

Mabrey is a guard with professional experience across multiple international leagues, most recently competing in Australia's NBL1 following time playing professionally in Greece with PAOK Thessaloniki, where she averaged 17.6 points and 3.9 assists through 21 games, the sixth-highest scoring average in the Greek league. Also known for her physicality and defensive intensity, Mabrey brings backcourt competition and international experience to the Tempo training camp environment.

A Notre Dame and Virginia Tech alumna, Mabrey played collegiately in a highly competitive NCAA program, gaining experience in pressure situations and high-level post-season play. She adds a strong defensive mindset and versatility as Toronto prepares for training camp, starting on Sunday, April 19.







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