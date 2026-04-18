Toronto Tempo Announce Training Camp Roster

Published on April 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Tempotoday announced its training camp roster ahead of the 2026 WNBA season, featuring a mix of veteran experience and emerging talent as the club prepares for their inaugural season.

The training camp roster includes 19 players representing a range of WNBA and international experience:

NO. PLAYER

22 Julie Allemand*

4 Elizabeth Balogun

10 María Conde*

14 Temi Fágbénlé

21 Isabelle Harrison

12 Lexi Held*

2 Laura Juškaitė

7 Teonni Key

33 Kitija Laksa*

15 Dara Mabrey

3 Marina Mabrey

31 Nina Milić*

11 Kia Nurse

13 Aaliyah Nye

1 Kiki Rice

9 Maddison Rocci

8 Nyara Sabally

20 Brittney Sykes

5 Kristy Wallace

*Arriving late to camp

Toronto will open training camp as the team evaluates its roster ahead of final selections for the 2026 season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 17, 2026

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