Toronto Tempo Announce Training Camp Roster
Published on April 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Tempotoday announced its training camp roster ahead of the 2026 WNBA season, featuring a mix of veteran experience and emerging talent as the club prepares for their inaugural season.
The training camp roster includes 19 players representing a range of WNBA and international experience:
NO. PLAYER
22 Julie Allemand*
4 Elizabeth Balogun
10 María Conde*
14 Temi Fágbénlé
21 Isabelle Harrison
12 Lexi Held*
2 Laura Juškaitė
7 Teonni Key
33 Kitija Laksa*
15 Dara Mabrey
3 Marina Mabrey
31 Nina Milić*
11 Kia Nurse
13 Aaliyah Nye
1 Kiki Rice
9 Maddison Rocci
8 Nyara Sabally
20 Brittney Sykes
5 Kristy Wallace
*Arriving late to camp
Toronto will open training camp as the team evaluates its roster ahead of final selections for the 2026 season.
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