WNBA Unveils Enhanced App Powered by New WNBA ID

Published on April 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA today announced the launch of its enhanced WNBA App, delivering a next-generation fan platform powered by the debut of WNBA ID - a free global account system that unifies and personalizes the fan experience. The reimagined app serves as a centralized hub for WNBA fans, combining live streaming of WNBA League Pass games, real-time content, and exclusive access into one seamless destination. The next-generation app is designed to deepen engagement, elevate how fans experience the game, and bring them closer to the players and stories that define the league.

For the first time, WNBA ID creates a fully connected experience across WNBA.com and the WNBA App. The free program allows users to select their favorite team, follow an unlimited number of players, and receive tailored content and updates. During key moments throughout the season, such as the upcoming WNBA preseason and All-Star weekend in Chicago in July, WNBA ID members will also receive VIP access to special league experiences. By creating a more personalized and connected experience, WNBA ID enables fans to engage more deeply with the league year-round while amplifying the visibility of the league and the players.

"This is more than an app launch - it's about meeting our fans where they are," said WNBA Head of Digital Devin Ward. "With WNBA ID, we're giving fans the power to personalize how they connect with the league, engage more deeply with the players and teams they love, and access the stories that define the WNBA. It's a step toward building a more connected, immersive, and authentic ecosystem for every fan."

As one of the first benefits, WNBA ID members will receive a complimentary preseason preview of WNBA League Pass from April 25 through May 3. During this period, fans can stream all preseason games directly within the app with no subscription or credit card required (subject to local blackouts). Following the preview, WNBA ID members can easily purchase a League Pass subscription for full-season access. WNBA ID members will also gain exclusive access to 25% off WNBAStore.com merchandise throughout the preseason (restrictions may apply).

The updated WNBA App and League Pass experience introduce new features designed to give fans greater control over how they watch and follow the game, including the ability to choose between available home and away broadcasts, expanded compatibility across more devices, a refreshed "Watch" experience, and an improved schedule layout for easier navigation. As the league's digital homecourt, the app delivers comprehensive year-round coverage, including live scores, streams, highlights, breaking news, pregame stories, and exclusive content.

The WNBA App is available on iOS and Android mobile devices and tablets, as well as on Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

WNBA ID is completely free to join. Fans can sign up at www.wnba.com/id using their email address or can activate their WNBA ID account using existing NBA or WNBA account credentials.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 17, 2026

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