Aliyah Boston Makes History, Signing WNBA's First-Ever EPIC Provision Agreement

Published on April 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever and Aliyah Boston have agreed to a new contract, with the center signing a new, multiyear agreement through the 2029 WNBA season. With the agreement, Boston becomes the first player in WNBA history to sign a deal under the newly-created Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract (EPIC) provision.

"Entering just her fourth season, Aliyah is already one of the best players in the WNBA. She's been a foundational piece of the Indiana Fever since she was drafted here in 2023. We're thrilled to be able to reward her with this new contract and make history, and most importantly, lock her in as a cornerstone of the Fever for years to come," Indiana Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox said. "Despite already being an All-WNBA caliber player, Aliyah has just scratched the surface in terms of the player she can become. In addition, her intangibles are unmatched. She is a leader, a connector and consistent contributor to our community. There is not a better person to go down in history as the first recipient of this type of groundbreaking agreement."

"I'm super blessed and grateful for this opportunity and to continue my journey here with the Fever. God is good!" Boston said. "I'm excited for the future ahead for both myself and for our team, and I can't wait to keep building upon everything we have accomplished so far. Go Fever!"

As part of the league's new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the EPIC provision enables top-performing players on rookie contracts to renegotiate the final year of their rookie contract as part of a multi-year extension, contingent upon being named to either the All-WNBA First or Second Team, or named Most Valuable Player within their first three years of play. Boston, who was entering the 2026 season on the fourth, and final, year of her rookie contract, was named to the All-WNBA Second Team in 2025.

Over her first three seasons in the WNBA, the University of South Carolina product has compiled one of the most decorated resumes during that time.







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