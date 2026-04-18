Historic Extension Cements Aliyah Boston's Future in Indiana

Published on April 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever announced on Friday that Aliyah Boston reached a contract extension agreement to remain with the Fever through 2029. The agreement is the first of the WNBA's new EPIC (Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract) provision that allows star players to earn max and supermax contracts before the end of their rookie scale deals.

Boston's election to the All-WNBA second team following the 2025 regular season made her eligible to renegotiate the fourth and final year of her rookie contract under the league's new EPIC provision.

Boston's extension comes on the back end of Indiana's offseason in which the Fever have already added five new players and re-signed four others. Her contributions to the team's WNBA semifinals run last season were immeasurable, and the 2023 Rookie of the Year elected to remain in Indiana for four more seasons.

"I'm super blessed and grateful for this opportunity and to continue my journey here with the Fever. God is good!" Boston said. "I'm excited for the future ahead for both myself and for our team, and I can't wait to keep building upon everything we have accomplished so far. Go Fever!"

Boston is a three-time All-Star, and added a WNBA All-Defensive second team selection to her accolades last season. Her reliability in the post and as a paint defender is key to the Fever's defense, and her extension is a critical piece of Indiana's future.

The South Carolina product posted averages of 15 points, eight rebounds, and nearly four assists last season as she made the 2025 All-WNBA second team. Her production in her first three years as a pro has been remarkably consistent, but Boston emphasized her playmaking abilities with Indiana's diverse offense in last season's campaign. She averaged 3.7 assists per game - a noticeable jump from her rookie (2.2) and even sophomore (3.2) assist numbers.

"We've seen her in so many different roles," coach Stephanie White said of Boston. "In college, predominantly back to the basket. Her rookie year, predominantly back to the basket. Then you get her playing with [Caitlin Clark], and you see her so much in the pick-and-roll.

"...Her leadership has continued to improve. I think her passing, she's a real instinctual, high IQ player. Her passing continues to improve as well."

The agreement keeps Boston paired with fellow Rookie of the Year Award winner Clark for years to come. The duo is one of the WNBA's most dynamic guard-post pairings, and executes an elite pick-and-roll game. When both Boston and Clark are healthy, the pair torments defenses as a multi-level scoring threat.

Boston isn't just a capable paint scorer - her assist numbers are on the rise because she recognizes a defense's actions and she responds accordingly. As she adapts to become more of a hub for offense, Boston's game diversifies, as does the Fever's.

"As she continues to grow more confident in this role that she's playing, I think you're going to just continue to see her flourish," White said of Boston.

The new extension ensures Boston will flourish in Indiana as she helps the Fever in their pursuit of WNBA championships.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.