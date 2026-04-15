Indiana Fever Team up with Habitat for Humanity To Build a Home for Indianapolis Single Mother

Published on April 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever and Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity will team up on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to tip off construction on a new home for a local mother and her son.

As part of the event, Fever staff and volunteers will assemble interior and exterior walls inside the fieldhouse that will later be incorporated into the home. The project is supported by State Farm and reflects the Fever's continued commitment to making a meaningful impact beyond the court.

"This is what it's all about - using our platform to make a real difference in people's lives," said Indiana Fever Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Amber Cox. "To be able to come together as a team and help build a home for a deserving family right here in Indianapolis is incredibly special. We're proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity and to continue supporting our community, an important pillar of our organization and the Simon family."

The wall panels assembled during Thursday's event will become part of a three-bedroom, two-bath home located in Marion County's Devon Creek Community that is expected to be move-in ready in the fall. Fever volunteer teams will help construct the home onsite, supporting every stage of the build.

"Homeownership will mean the world to me because it represents something my mother always wanted for our family. Growing up in a single parent household, she did everything she could with the resources she had," said future homeowner Paris. "Now, as a single mother myself, I would love the opportunity to give me and my son stability - somewhere to call home for more than two to three years at a time."

"We're thrilled to welcome the Indiana Fever to the Habitat family," said President & CEO of Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity Jim Morris. "By lending their time and platform to this build, the Indiana Fever directly help families move closer to safe, affordable homeownership that strengthens financial stability, improves health and educational outcomes, and creates lasting opportunity. Their commitment to community, teamwork and making a tangible difference aligns perfectly with our mission."

The event highlights the Fever's broader community impact efforts through the Fever Fund, which focuses on uplifting families, and empowering girls and women across Indiana.

Fans can also support the Fever's community initiatives by purchasing the newly launched Indiana Fever license plate at myBMV.com, with proceeds benefiting programs like this.

As the Indiana Fever prepare to return to the court this season, single game tickets for preseason and select single game tickets for regular season are on sale at feverbasketball.com/tickets. Additional seats in the lower bowl and Krieg DeVault level are also now available.







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