Fever Continue to Assemble Roster, Sign Walker-Kimbrough

Published on April 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Two days after the WNBA Draft, the Fever continued to assemble their 2026 roster on Wednesday with the addition of veteran guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

A nine-year veteran, Walker-Kimbrough is 5-foot-9 guard that was drafted sixth overall out of the University of Maryland by the Washington Mystics 2017. She spent seven seasons in Washington over two different stints, including three seasons initially that included a WNBA championship run in 2019 (where she was teammates with her new Fever teammate Myisha Hines-Allen) and then four more years from 2021-24.

Walker-Kimbrough finished third in Sixth Player of the Year voting in 2024, when she averaged a career-best 7.5 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Walker-Kimbrough's career also includes a season in Phoenix, where she played alongside Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, a brief stop in Connecticut in 2021 and last season in Atlanta, where she appeared in 41 games for the Dream.

"Shatori is a versatile guard who adds depth to our backcourt rotation," Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox said. "She's a proven veteran in our league who brings a championship mindset and experience, both on and off the court."

For her career, Walker-Kimbrough has played in 274 games, starting 54, while averaging 5.6 points per contest.

"I'm looking forward to joining an amazing organization like the Fever. I'm excited to play alongside some of the most talented players in the league." Walker-Kimbrough said. "The success of the team last year not only speaks to the players but also Coach White and her staff, so I'm blessed to be a part of it."







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